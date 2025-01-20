Fashion Club 70 showcases seven premium brands at Modefabriek

The highly anticipated Autumn/Winter 2025/26 edition of Modefabriek is just around the corner, promising a lively showcase of both emerging and established brands. Among this season’s standout participants is Fashion Club 70, poised to leave a lasting impression. With 50 years of expertise, the Antwerp-based fashion distributor presents a contemporary and carefully curated portfolio of renowned labels, including Fracomina, GUESS, ViCOLO, BSB, Lola Casademunt, Liu Jo, and Armani Exchange.

Italian elegance: Fracomina and Liu Jo

Italian craftsmanship takes center stage with Fracomina, a brand celebrated for its dedication to femininity and accessibility. Originating from a family-run textile business in 1931, Fracomina seamlessly combines heritage with modern design. Its collections, particularly the iconic Bella denim line, set new benchmarks in denim innovation, offering unparalleled style and comfort for contemporary women. The latest designs continue to celebrate versatility and the essence of modern femininity.

Liu Jo, another Italian heavyweight, epitomizes glamour and sophistication. From premium denim to chic outerwear and accessories, Liu Jo’s collections are tailored to a global audience seeking elegance with an edge. By blending Italian craftsmanship with cosmopolitan flair, Liu Jo maintains its status as a perennial favorite among fashion-conscious consumers.

Credits: Fashion Club 70

Global icons: GUESS and Armani Exchange

Few brands command as much global recognition as GUESS, a lifestyle powerhouse synonymous with bold design and timeless appeal. Since its inception in 1981, the label has evolved into a trendsetter, offering everything from iconic denim to statement accessories. Known for its dynamic campaigns and cutting-edge collections, GUESS continues to redefine street style and high fashion alike.

Armani Exchange, the accessible luxury arm of Giorgio Armani, bridges the gap between casual style and high-end design. Targeting Millennials and Gen Z, the brand offers wardrobe staples—T-shirts, jeans, and versatile outerwear—alongside standout pieces for special occasions. Armani Exchange encapsulates Armani’s ethos: making high fashion stylish, wearable, and attainable.

Credits: Fashion Club 70

Playful sophistication: ViCOLO and Lola Casademunt

Known for its eclectic mix of tailored elegance and streetwear influences, ViCOLO delivers a fresh perspective on women’s fashion. Weekly updates to its collections ensure that designs remain trend-forward, from playful prints to timeless silhouettes. ViCOLO is ideal for women who embrace vibrant, ever-evolving styles with confidence.

Spanish brand Lola Casademunt stands out for its unique ability to fuse punk-inspired aesthetics with refined femininity. Each collection is a celebration of individuality and boldness, featuring designs that combine edgy leather accents with soft, sophisticated cuts. Lola Casademunt speaks to women who value style as a form of self-expression.

Modern femininity: BSB

Hailing from Greece, BSB embodies contemporary femininity with its dynamic range of clothing and accessories. The brand is a leader in women’s fashion across Europe, offering designs that cater to modern lifestyles. With a focus on high-quality materials and innovative silhouettes, BSB’s collections are tailored to meet the needs of today’s fashion-conscious woman.

Visit Fashion Club 70 at Modefabriek

Modefabriek is where fashion professionals from across Europe converge, and Fashion Club 70 is set to be a highlight of this year’s edition. With a diverse portfolio of brands, each collection tells a story of heritage, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. For buyers and retailers, these brands are more than just fashion; they represent inspiration, connection, and new opportunities to engage with consumers meaningfully. Fashion Club 70 invites attendees to explore these exceptional collections at Modefabriek 2025, located at stand numbers 300 and 304—a space where creativity meets commerce and the future of fashion takes shape.