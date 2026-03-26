Fashion SVP 2026 Returns to London with Expanded Seminar Line-Up

The UK’s leading fashion sourcing event, Fashion SVP, is returning to Olympia London on 28–29 April 2026 for its 19th edition. The event continues to serve as a vital destination for fashion professionals, bringing together designers, brands, and buyers with leading manufacturers from the UK, Turkey, Portugal, and the Far East.

Following its highly successful relaunch last year, Fashion SVP is once again offering attendees the chance to explore a carefully curated selection of manufacturers, all in one location. The 2026 edition comes at a time when brands and retailers are actively reassessing global sourcing strategies amid rising costs, sustainability pressures, and shifting supply chains. As the original meeting point for global sourcing professionals, Fashion SVP remains a key fixture on the UK fashion calendar.

This year, the event features an enhanced seminar programme, giving visitors the opportunity to hear directly from senior fashion executives on the future of sourcing, innovation, and technology. Confirmed speakers include Renato Morra, Executive for AI, Analytics & Data at COS; Elissa Lloyd, Product Impact Manager at Fat Face; Laura Welbourn, Trading Executive at Damart; and the Buying Director from Marks & Spencer, name to be confirmed. These sessions aim to provide practical insight into emerging trends and strategies, including the use of artificial intelligence and data analytics in fashion production, innovation in product development, and how brands can navigate evolving supply chain challenges.

Credits: Fashion SVP

Attendees will gain first-hand perspectives from industry leaders on the changing sourcing landscape, sustainability in manufacturing, and how technology is reshaping operational efficiency. The seminars are designed to offer actionable insights that can help brands and buyers make informed decisions for their future collections. Further details on the full speaker line-up and seminar topics are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Beyond the seminars, Fashion SVP provides ample opportunities for networking and relationship building. Visitors can engage directly with suppliers, explore live demonstrations, and participate in informal discussions to exchange knowledge and develop partnerships. This focused environment allows brands to review and refresh their supply chains efficiently while discovering new production partners and materials.

Over nearly two decades, Fashion SVP has established itself as the primary meeting point for sourcing professionals. The event attracts a wide range of attendees, from established international brands to emerging designers, providing a unique opportunity to explore global sourcing options in a single, curated setting. With its combination of exhibition, seminars, and networking, Fashion SVP offers a comprehensive platform for both commercial and strategic insights.

Credits: Fashion SVP

The 2026 edition will be held at Olympia London, Hammersmith Road, Kensington, with opening hours from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on 28 April and 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM on 29 April. Free visitor registration is available online, allowing attendees to plan their schedules and make the most of the two-day event.

As Fashion SVP approaches its 19th edition, it continues to blend high-quality educational content with access to leading suppliers from around the world. The event remains a

cornerstone for fashion sourcing professionals, helping them stay ahead of trends, connect with global partners, and gain insights that support sustainable, efficient, and innovative production practices.

Further information for visitors can be found at www.fashionsvp.com.