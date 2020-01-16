Fashion SVP is delighted to present, for the first time in the UK, a unique Moroccan Pavilion

Olympia London 29th and 30th January 2020 - Fashion SVP , the only 100% sourcing- dedicated show in the UK are excited to be hosting the first ever Moroccan Pavilion. The new and unique Moroccan Pavilion has been designed to offer a very different view of manufacturing in Morocco. For the first time in the UK, Fashion SVP visitors will get to meet the very best manufacturers from this country all under one roof, and experience the variety of quality volume, price and delivery flexibility offered by this country.

This collection brings UK sourcing and product development professionals a specially chosen sample of the available production from this important textile-producing country. Morocco has had long established ties with the UK, but historically has been seen as a 'far shore facilitator, however, today and increasingly, as is perfectly illustrated by this exciting and varied mix of participating companies, production is all about near shoe timescales and quality and versatility of production, with a great source of denim also in the mix.

Particularly in the coming post Brexit world, most brands and retailers are taking a good look at their entire end to end production and supply chain, looking for solutions in unexpected places and Morocco is standing out as an excellent solution provider.

Working exclusively with AMITH, the leading Moroccan textile producers’ association, and AMDIE, Morocco’s official government export promotion organisation, this Moroccan feature will focus on the production of high quality middle market and luxury market knitwear and wovens, as well as top-end denim, all categories in which Morocco now enjoys an enviable reputation for first rate manufacturing quality, price and flexibility.

The Moroccan group of producers will be showing its latest collections of athleisure and sports wear capabilities, high street fashion separates, jackets, blazers and coats, and denim jeans, jackets and accessories.

Moroccan production is very popular and well known to the UK market and as near-shore options become more and more attractive to many brands who are looking for the perfect mix of know-how, sustainability and flexibility, this Moroccan initiative can provide solutions of great interest to the UK marketplace.

Make sure that you do not miss this exclusive opportunity to meet these companies taking part in the project: Abdotex - Stand I1, Creation Clothing Group - Stand I3, Aryans Jeans - Stand B8, Maille City - Stand H1, Modatric - Stand H6, Bernitex - Stand G2, SDC - Stand H4, CM3 - Stand H2, Manufacture de Textile de Sefrou - Stand H3, Team Mode Fashion - Stand G1, Crossing Denim - Stand B11, and AMDIE - Stand I5.

A special ‘Moroccan Breakfast briefing’ is being held on the morning of 29 th January (invitation only – please enquire for details at [email protected]).

About:

Fashion SVP is the UK’s leading apparel and accessory sourcing show which takes place on the 29th and 30th January 2020 in the heart of London. The bi-annual event attracts buyers, designers and sourcing professionals to secure the production of their future collections from some of the world’s best manufacturers. Offering a one of a kind platform with seminars and sessions from industry leaders and a great opportunity to network with other like-minded professionals.

Show opening times: Wednesday 29th January 2020 – 10:00-17:30 and Thursday 30th January 2020 – 10:00-17:00.

Venue: Olympia Central, Olympia Exhibition Centre, Hammersmith Road, London W14 8UX.