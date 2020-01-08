Fashion SVP – The only event in the UK dedicated 100 percent to sourcing

- Meet some of the best apparel and accessory manufacturers the world has to offer your brand.

- Network with peers and other sourcing professionals.

- Attend inspiring seminars and focus on your own continued professional development.

- Investigate inspiring features and projects never before seen in the UK - all at Olympia London on the 29th and 30th January 2020.

Fashion SVP, the UK’s leading apparel and accessory sourcing show is back in January, offering a one of a kind platform, pre-vetted and qualified manufacturers, all offering different capabilities and skills, with seminars and sessions from industry leaders, a unique matching service to help you find exactly the partner that you are looking for, and just a great opportunity to network with other like-minded professionals.

In this show’s edition visitors can expect a renewed emphasis on responsible sourcing throughout the show, so if you are looking for a manufacturer to match your ethical criteria then Fashion SVP will be able to help you find one, plus an upgraded and enhanced knowledge hub and matching service - free for all visitors to use all year round, a spotlight on production from China and a never before seen in the UK, a dedicated Moroccan Pavilion – so forget what you ever thought that you knew about production in Morocco and come and see a whole new world of possibilities!

As always Fashion SVP visitors can expect 2 days of inspiring talks and seminars on current key topics in the industry, offering invaluable insights and information by leading industry experts but always with an eye to practical implications and business realities.

Manufacturers apply from all around the world, but only the best are selected to take part in the show; from Turkey, Portugal, France, Sri Lanka, China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Romania, Mauritius, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Belarus, the UK and Morocco, as well as many more countries. A tight vetting process ensures that only the very best quality manufacturers and suppliers are represented for your consideration. The show is also categorised into different volume and production based sectors, so that visitors can easily find the right producer to suit their niche. Production categories include: middle/upper-middle market, high end luxury and small run section, high volume and of course, denim.

Fashion SVP continues to offer insightful Sourcing Briefing seminars with speakers from leading names, such as CO Consultants. The newly launched strategic consultancy arm of Common Objective discuss the best way for brands and retailers to make meaningful in-roads into your sustainability goals, from one end of your business to the other; from design and development to packaging and delivery.

This discussion include experts in their fields like Mike Barry, until recently Director of Sustainable Business at Marks & Spencer, Andy Jackson, Design & Product Development Leadership, Rachel Fortune, Founder of the Sustainable Lifestyle Awards and the session will be Chaired by Common Objective.

In addition, Fashion SVP will offer visitors Interactive Workshops; Ethical Fashion Uncovered with Fashion Enter, and consultations where visitors can immerse themselves in the world of fashion production. The Fashion Station designed for up and coming new brands, fashion entrepreneurs, pop-up retailers, and new designers, is a place to network and get practical insights from recognised experts. Fashion Enter, Fashion Angel and CO will all contribute to these vital areas.