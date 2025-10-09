Fashion SVP: The UK’s premier sourcing show connecting buyers and manufacturers

Now in its 18th edition, Fashion SVP is the UK’s longest-running and most respected sourcing show—an essential fixture in the fashion industry calendar. Held at Olympia London, this landmark event continues to set the benchmark for connecting top-tier manufacturers with influential buying decision-makers across the UK and Europe.

What sets Fashion SVP apart is its uniquely close relationship with the buyers who shape the direction of leading brands and retailers. This isn’t just a trade show it’s a precision matchmaking platform. Every exhibitor is selected through a rigorous curation process, ensuring only the most capable and relevant manufacturers are showcased. These suppliers are briefed in detail ahead of the event to align their offerings with the seasonal needs and commercial expectations of attending buyers.

Behind the scenes, the Fashion SVP team undertakes extensive marketing and strategic outreach to ensure the right buyers and suppliers are not only present but primed for productive engagement. During the show, the team remains hands-on, facilitating introductions and smoothing the path for high-value matchups. It’s this proactive approach that has earned Fashion SVP its reputation as the starting point for some of the industry’s most successful buyer-supplier relationships.

Quality and value are the twin pillars of Fashion SVP’s ethos. Buyers know they’ll meet manufacturers who deliver not only on trend and innovation but also on commercial viability and production excellence. Whether sourcing for high street giants or boutique labels, attendees trust Fashion SVP to deliver suppliers who understand the nuances of the European market and can respond with agility and precision.

Beyond the sourcing floor, Fashion SVP offers a robust seminar programme that tackles the pressing challenges facing the industry today. From supply chain resilience to sustainability, inflationary pressures to shifting consumer behaviour, these sessions provide a vital forum for learning, discussion, and strategic recalibration.

Fashion SVP is free to visit, and registration is now open, fashionsvip.com

Fashion SVP is more than an event it’s a catalyst. It brings together the right people, the right products, and the right conversations to drive the industry forward. For buyers seeking reliable, innovative suppliers and for manufacturers ready to meet the demands of a competitive market, Fashion SVP remains the definitive place to connect.

As the show enters its 18th edition, its legacy of excellence continues to grow. With every season, Fashion SVP reaffirms its role as the UK’s premier sourcing destination where relationships begin, ideas flourish, and the future of fashion takes shape.