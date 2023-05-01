Find answers to all your questions about sustainable and circular textiles at the Circular Textile Days

Take note cause Circular Textile Days 2023 will be an even more expansive, informative and inspiring event than the previous editions. The international business event will take place on June, 5 and 6 2023, in 1931 Congress Centre in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands. Why Circular Textile Days

Sustainability and circularity shall no longer ‘be ignored’ in our today's textile industry. Within the law and regulations, more and more is expected of these key-pointers, both within and outside national borders. Partnerships and collaborations are essential to realize the requested, demanded, change textile production and consumption. Reason enough to invite you all to participate, where cooperation and matchmaking is of paramount importance.

There are various options for organisations to participate, such as: Visiting, exhibiting, sponsoring, pitching and showcasing at the Innovation Forum or the different stages.

At the Circular Textile Days exhibitors, knowledge institutes, workshop coaches and many other textile experts will showcase their insights and novelties, share insights and expertise into circular business practices, on circular textiles, sustainable solutions and more. You will find the current status of circular technologies, backed up by reliable information and facts. Plenty to start working with, right away.

The program promises to be very diverse and exciting. On the Main stage we will offer inspiring topics that will interest a large audience. The first day, 5 June, will be dedicated to the topic of ‘The Success of a Circular Mindset: the theory on how to make the cognitive change’. Whereas the second day, 6 June, will revolve around the practice of doing business in circular textiles: ‘Getting Circular Things Done, exploring the tools you need in your daily business.’

At the Expert stage specialist topics will be highlighted alternated with pitches from exhibiting companies. In addition, the program includes pitches at the Innovation Forum, workshops and discussions and, of course, networking opportunities and matchmaking. In short: Inspire and be inspired!

The Circular Textile Days community has grown more international again. It is ‘THE PLACE TO BE’, for all organisations and individuals interested in circularity and sustainability in textile. More and more textile sectors are joining the event, such as: work and promotional wear, fashion, lingerie, sportswear, home textiles. Participating and visiting professionals include producers, end-users, trade associations and research - and knowledge institutes. This makes the business event an ideal place to extend your network and find opportunities for business partnerships with various stakeholders of the entire circular textile value chain.

The next edition of Circular Textile Days will take place at 5 & 6 June, 2023, at 1931 Congress Centre, ‘s-Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands.