Frédéric Maus (WSN): “We are creating an event that is unique in the world”

“An introspective journey, a moment adrift in which all are invited to lose themselves in order to better rediscover themselves. ”The new Who’s Next “District Fantasy” campaign, illustrated by Clotilde Carton, embodies a journey through colours which converts spaces into a labyrinth by means of a kaleidoscopic spectrum. And it’s also because fashion changes, as do the needs of the market, that Who’s Next has chosen to adapt by organising its shows over three days instead of four, namely from the morning of Saturday 21 January to the evening of Monday 23 January. At the same time, WSN Développement is creating the biggest fashion event of the year by bringing together simultaneously the five trade shows that it organises at the Porte de Versailles: Who’s Next, IMPACT, Bijorhca and also the Salon International de la Lingerie (SIL) and Interfilière Paris (IFL).

A single, unique badge: synergy at the event!

A complete product range to allow you to discover the new collections of prêt-à- porter, accessories, lingerie, beauty, lifestyle and raw materials. For easier access to the five shows and to create synergy across the various segments, WSN is creating a unique badge giving access to a total experience for buyers and all professionals in the industry. “We wish to create synergy across sectors at a time where creativity is converging. This coming event will be something never seen before, since all professionals will be able to inspire each other to fuel their creativity. The moment of physical encounter and exchange has become even more important”, explains Frédéric Maus, the CEO of WSN.

“Three days for more restraint”, he continues. “It seemed logical to us to reduce the length of the shows, not only to save energy but also to limit the increase in the rates for the stands to 10 or 15 percent.”

30 percent new brands at Who’s Next

For this new January event, Frédéric Maus confirms that he has returned to precisely the numbers recorded before the pandemic. In fact, all 1,500 exhibitors are expected at the shows: 1,100 at Who's Next, IMPACT and Bijorhca in HALL 1 and 400 at SIL and IFL in HALL 4. "Our clientele is 50 percent French but we are also seeing the Koreans make a strong comeback.”

Based on a powerful, welcoming theme to encourage and attract the public back during a period of transition, Who’s Next is expecting 45 percent prêt-à-porter and 55 percent accessories brands, with 30 percent being new brands. IMPACT will for the first time welcome, among others, Angel Felting, a brand of slippers originating from Mongolia made of sheep’s wool and the Spanish Ecoalf that creates its collections from recycled plastic refuse from beaches and oceans.

Among the newcomers you will also find Ruban Noir and Gaudi at Who’s Next PAP; Bear Design and Gabie at Who’s Next – handbags and leather goods; ACBC, Caterpillar and Le Chameau at Who’s Next - shoes; Marzoline Milano at Who’s Next - Fabric Accessories; Parafina at Who’s Next Jewellery; Exbi, J’emme and Mi Yé at Who’s Next Villa Beauté and Schmuckoo Berlin from Germany and Chic Pig at Bijorhca.

Neonyt Paris comes to IMPACT

WSN announces the arrival of Neonyt at IMPACT, the Berlin show dedicated to B2B sustainable fashion, which is owned by Messe Frankfurt. “This new licenced partnership, signed up for the next four events, will allow for the strengthening of sustainable fashion and eco-responsible brands already shown in Hall 1”, states WSN management. Messe Frankfurt, which has also granted the Neonyt licence to Igedo Company, will open its doors in Dusseldorf for the first time in 2023. And another new feature: the presence of The Smiley Company, which wishes to support the ecological transition with joy and good humour!

Ulule x Who’s Next: a pool of innovations not to be missed

On the innovations and young designers side, Ulule x Who’s Next is returning this year. Especially treasured by buyers looking for novelty, this space will invite show-stopping fashion and lifestyle projects with successful crowdfunding campaigns which are new to the market. We have supported over 200 projects at Ulule, which shows the strength of our commitment towards innovative projects. Most of these brands, never before shown in public, are sustainable fashion projects providing high added value to the show”, stresses Frédéric Maus.“It should be noted that many young brands that started their activities in B2C and subsequently migrated into B2B are returning to our shows.”

WSN Développement organises Parisian shows aimed at international professionals, mainly brands and distributors. In January and September, Who’s Next is showing prêt- à-porter, accessories, beauty and lifestyle alongside IMPACT, the collection of initiatives supporting the ecological and coordinated transition and TRAFFIC, the event dedicated to solutions and innovations for fashion distributors and brands.

Since May 2021 WSN has been managing the organisation of Bijorhca for BOCI alongside Who’s Next. During Fashion Week in March and October, Première Classe will be showing fashion accessories accompanied by a fine selection of prêt-à-porter. Since July 2022 WSN has been managing the organisation of the Salon International de la Lingerie and Interfilière Paris for Eurovet alongside WHO’S NEXT.