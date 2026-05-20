From ambition to reality: Circular Textile Days 2026

On 30 September and 1 October 2026, Circular Textile Days returns for its sixth edition at the Koepelhal in Tilburg, bringing together more than 1,200 visitors from over 25 countries across the textile value chain. While the event is moving to a new venue, Tilburg’s rich textile history makes it a natural fit for Circular Textile Days and its mission to bring the industry together. Under the theme “From ambition to reality,” this edition focuses on a major industry challenge: turning circular goals into practical, financially viable solutions.

While the ambition for circularity is growing, execution is increasingly complex. Faced with rising costs, new legislation, and global competition from cheap imports, companies across the value chain face difficult decisions. Circular Textile Days aims to create the exact conversations, connections, and practical insights the industry currently needs most.

Navigating cost and complexity

According to Rachel de Gooijer of Circular Textile Days, the challenges companies face today make collaboration more important than ever. “What we hear again and again from the industry is that companies want to move forward, but they cannot do it alone,” says De Gooijer. “Circularity is no longer just a future discussion. New legislation is starting to reshape the industry, while businesses are also dealing with rising costs and increasing complexity throughout the supply chain. Companies are trying to figure out how to make circularity financially and operationally viable. That is exactly why spaces for honest conversations and real collaboration matter so much.”

Unlike many trade events that isolate one specific part of the chain, Circular Textile Days brings together the full ecosystem. Visitors gain a comprehensive look at the solutions shaping the future of European textiles, covering recycling technologies, innovative materials, sourcing, traceability, machinery, and circular business models.

A restructured format for industry dialogue

The 2026 edition introduces an updated event format designed to encourage stronger connections throughout the two-day program. Day 1 starts in the afternoon with keynote sessions, guided tours across the exhibition floor, and active matchmaking, before transitioning into a shared dinner and the new CTD Café concept.

Developed in response to feedback from exhibitors and visitors, the CTD Café extends the day’s networking into a more informal setting. By offering a relaxed atmosphere after the main floor closes, it creates space for the interactive discussions and ideas that often matter most.

“What stood out most last year was not just the innovation itself, but the willingness of companies to openly discuss what isn’t working yet,” says De Gooijer. “Those honest conversations are where real progress starts.” This transparency will anchor the 2026 program, which is set to address upcoming legislation, circular business cases, sourcing and cost price pressure, material innovations, traceability, and the future of circular textiles in practice.

Practical information

Tickets are now available online via Circular Textile Days .