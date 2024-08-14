From the USA to Europe: Spanish footwear sets out to double its international footprint

Madrid – Summer and summertime are synonymous with vacations and long days at the seaside, but not so much for professionals in the Spanish footwear industry. The sector has also dedicated itself to exhibiting its latest proposals in specialized trade shows during the summer, from the United States to Europe; a practice that will continue with the “rentrée” after August, in its ambition to redouble the export and international character of this strategic industry for the national GDP.

According to the Spanish Federation of Hunting Industries (Fice), both the first weeks of August and September stand out in the calendar as days of special hustle and bustle among professionals and firms specialising in the manufacture and marketing of footwear. It is during these dates that a succession of unmissable events for the industry end up being concentrated, and especially for an industry such as the Spanish footwear industry, which, year after year, does not cease to redouble its efforts to continue gaining ground and market share on the international level. An environment in which, Fice anticipates, the national footwear industry has very important commercial partners, which, by markets, make Italy the first buyer of Spanish footwear, outside of national borders, so far in 2024, with France as the second largest buyer, and with the United States as the first destination country for Spanish footwear exports, outside of the borders of the European Union.

Circumstances that demonstrate, on the one hand, the good position that the industry seems to enjoy at an international level; and on the other, the obligation to participate in international events to which national companies are subject, in their objective of continuing to maintain their position, if not increasing it, both in this and in another series of strategic markets for national footwear companies.

“Our sector has not only demonstrated its ability to adapt to the most challenging circumstances, but has also reaffirmed its commitment to innovation and quality,” says Rosana Perán as president of Fice, in a statement sent to us by the management of the business organization. Based on this high capacity for resilience, she adds, and on the international level, “Spanish footwear stands out for its excellence,” for which, she adds, “the continuity of our presence at the main international events is a clear testimony to our determination and vigor” to continue putting down roots and growing beyond national borders.

Exhibition space during an edition of Shoes Düsseldorf. Credits: Shoes Düsseldorfs/Igedo Exhibitions.

Next stop: Shoes Düsseldorf

With this ambition in mind, during the first days of this month of August 2024, under the umbrella of Fice and with the support of ICEX, a different series of Spanish brands have been dedicated to presenting their new collections for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2025 season, through their participation in specialized shows in both Europe and the United States. These actions of presentation and exhibition of their proposals will continue after the brief break that occurs during this second half of August, and once we have already entered to welcome the month of September, from the traditional "rentrée" at the end of summer.

Following the rhythm of the events that have already taken place, and those scheduled for after the end of this hot month of August, a total of 17 Spanish footwear brands presented their latest proposals at the Copenhagen International Fashion Fair, held from 7 to 9 August. This show was followed by the exhibition of seven footwear brands at the strategic American fair Atlanta Shoe Market, held from 10 to 12 August, and a fair about which Fice underlines that “it has become the reference footwear event in the United States”, and by extension, “an essential event for Spanish brands working in this strategic market” and which, in line with what has already been pointed out, “is positioned as the first buyer of Spanish footwear outside the EU”. Even so, the national industry was only represented at this event with buyers from the United States, far exceeded by the great event that Spanish brands are having with international buyers from the United Kingdom, from a new edition of the Footwear Shoe Show; The event is taking place between Monday 12th and Tuesday 13th August, and a total of 22 footwear brands are participating.

From now on, and as we move into September, the Spanish footwear industry will once again be out exhibiting its offerings, with the arrival of a new edition of the German fair Shoes Düsseldorf. The show is scheduled for September 1-3, and 66 Spanish brands will be presenting their collections with the support of Fice, an organization that also acts as a partner and sponsor of the fair, which is also strategic in nature given its value as a meeting point for buyers from different markets in central and northern Europe, with nearly 82 percent of its visitors coming from Germany, Austria and Switzerland, 12 percent from Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, and the remaining 6 percent from other countries, according to data handled by Fice.

As an example of the busy schedule that will open up after the end of summer, coinciding with the next edition of Shoes Düsseldorf, the Crecendo trade fair will also take place in Paris from 1 to 3 September, where the latest collections of some 41 Spanish footwear brands will be exhibited. A number that will be reduced to around 20 brands during the celebrations that will take place for the next edition of the Who's Next Paris trade fair, from 8 to 10 September. All of these indicators pale in comparison to the 133 Spanish footwear brands that will present their collections during the next edition of the Micam trade fair in Milan, scheduled from 15 to 17 September, and where Spain will become the second country with the largest number of exhibitors at the fair. An unmissable event for all professionals in the footwear industry, from manufacturers to distributors, designers and buyers, whose witness will be in charge of taking the lead in a new edition of the Coterie&Magic New York fair, scheduled for September 22-24, where nearly a dozen Spanish footwear brands will present their latest collections.

“Each Spanish company that participates in these fairs puts forward not only its products, but also its passion and dedication,” Perán points out, and the fact is that “these events not only represent commercial opportunities, but also the joint effort of many people who work tirelessly to maintain and raise the prestige of Spanish footwear throughout the world.” In response to these efforts, he tries to highlight, “we feel proud,” as both professionals and representatives of the sector, “of our industry,” as well as the way in which “our brands continue to conquer markets thanks to their tenacity and vision.”

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.ES, translated and edited to English.