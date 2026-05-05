Future Fabrics Expo 2026 will take place on 24-25th June in Brussels, Belgium

Future Fabrics Expo (FFE) is the largest showcase dedicated exclusively to sourcing sustainable, best practice, and certified materials for fashion, footwear, home, interiors and lifestyle products. Set on 3300m2, FFE combines sourcing and education to equip visitors from fashion, interiors and the creative industries with material solutions, knowledge and tools to drive positive change.

This year, FFE will be running alongside the Textiles Recycling Expo in Brussels, reaching an ever-larger audience, accelerating the transition to a decarbonised, nature-positive and circular economy. Since 2011, FFE continues its mission to enable the textile and fashion industries to move away from fossil-fuel based, conventional and polluting materials and transition to a low carbon economy with an innovative, diversified fibre portfolio, fit to operate within planetary boundaries, benefitting people and planet.

“The collaborative approach this year in Brussels presents a great opportunity which will benefit the entire industry by facilitating brand and industry attendance and engagement, driving deeper impact: the synergistic effects with strong complementary advantages for our exhibitors and visiting brands are boosting the Future Fabrics Expo sourcing platform. With significant EU policy changes reshaping our industry, Brussels provides a suitable location for Future Fabrics Expo 2026 to enable the industry to meet climate-related targets in this new regulatory environment.” – Nina Marenzi, Founder and CEO of The Sustainable Angle & Future Fabrics Expo.

Credits: Future Fabrics Expo

What to expect at FFE 2026

Sourcing platform featuring thousands of commercially-available, sustainably and responsibly-produced, certified best-practice textiles and material solutions. Each material is individually labelled with detailed sustainability information and certifications.

More than 100 exhibitors in their own booths: best-practice mills, suppliers and innovators from around the world showcase their material solutions, sharing hands-on insights into their sustainable raw materials, processes and technologies.

5000 materials in our curated sourcing textiles area, organised according to fibre categories and material ‘personalities’ including: textiles from regenerative agriculture farming systems, agricultural waste innovations and regenerated cellulosics (MMCFs), pre- and post-consumer recycled natural and synthetic materials, certified organic cottons, sustainably produced silks, linen, hemp, and other plant fibres. High animal welfare responsibly-produced leather, and fish skins are also featured along with innovative alternatives to animal skins

Held as part of FFE, the influential Seminar Series returns, bringing together global thought leaders, experts, and pioneers to share powerful insights and real‑world learnings. Highlights and topics running through the FFE showcase are amplified by the popular Seminar Series, including: accelerating circularity through biodegradation, scaling breakthrough fibre innovations, transitioning to new feedstocks, re‑evaluating biosynthetics and PFAS in light of emerging evidence, unlocking the business case for change in a shifting policy landscape, advancing regenerative agriculture from farm to garment, tackling toxicity in waste streams, and more.

Since the first Future Fabrics Expo in 2011, Amanda Johnston, Chief Design Officer, and Nina Marenzi have continued to work together, supported by a dedicated team, to drive positive change by influencing the sustainable materials landscape and ecosystem. “2026 marks an exciting milestone in the journey of Future Fabrics Expo, as we extend our reach to influence new audiences: by collaborating, convening and showcasing the organisations, suppliers and innovators that are actively shaping a fashion industry that can have a positive impact on people and planet. FFE drives materials innovation by supporting and enabling designers and brands to collaborate through responsible, regenerative, and circular practices.” - Amanda Johnston, Chief Design Officer, Future Fabrics Expo.

Credits: Future Fabrics Expo

Specially Curated Areas and Partnerships

Microfibres and Chemical Pollution - The Invisible Threat to People and the Planetary Health Imperative to Rethink Fibres and Finishes: Microfibre shedding, chemical finishes, and toxic pollutants are intrinsically linked across the textile lifecycle. We will highlight solutions on how engineering can reduce fibre shedding and what innovative alternatives to PFAS are available.

Biodegradation and Textile Circularity: Textile recycling can be designed to work with nature’s systems of decomposition, with biodegradation as the final stage in the waste hierarchy for truly circular design.

Biosynthetics and the Future of Textiles: This curated area looks at how biosynthetics are reshaping the textiles landscape. As this ever growing category evolves in the textiles landscape, more questions arise as to what a transition phase entails in terms of feedstock, processing routes and end‑of‑use considerations.

Credits: Future Fabrics Expo

FFE 2026 Supporting Partners will be situated within dedicated showcase areas, each anchored by a meeting lounge to facilitate connection, discussion, and collaboration.

Supporting Partner Canopy: “Next Gen materials made from agricultural residues and recycled textiles are runway-ready. What’s needed now is coordinated market action to bring them to scale. No brand can drive this transition alone. Platforms like Future Fabrics Expo are critical because they bring the right players together, connect proven solutions with credible demand signals, and help unlock the investment and scale needed to move fashion toward a circular future.” - Nicole Rycroft, Founder and Executive Director

Supporting Partner TextileGenesis: “Adoption and integrity of sustainable materials is higher when underpinned with authentic supply chain data. Future Fabrics Expo brings together the best solutions the industry has to offer, and by partnering with the 2026 edition in Brussels, TextileGenesis is making sure that traceability is part of that conversation from the start.” - Amit Gautam, Founder and CEO

EcoAge is a Supporting Partner of FFE2026 and also supports the invite-only drinks event celebrating FFE2026.

Future Fabrics Expo 2026 will also feature a programme of side events together with Fashion for Good, invite-only investor meetings, and industry activations running alongside the showcase.

Highlights at FFE 2026

Innovation Hub. A dynamic platform showcasing cutting‑edge breakthroughs and pioneering prototypes in material science, poised to reshape the materials landscape. Building on last year’s success, the Innovation Hive returns, featuring startups and their next‑generation solutions. As the industry evolves, FFE supports leading innovators on their path to commercialisation by connecting them with its industry network.

Footwear Hub. This installation explores the complex design challenges and innovative solutions shaping this product category, with a particular focus on multi‑material construction and outsole waste streams. It examines post‑use material flows while highlighting design‑for‑disassembly strategies and emerging biomaterial components.

Home, Interiors & Lifestyle Area. This area showcases positive design solutions and inspiring installations across furniture, lighting, home textiles, and products, using materials ranging from reimagined natural fibres to innovations such as mycelium.

Regenerative Agriculture Area - An ongoing focus for FFE since 2019, this area spotlights suppliers driving change at the very start of the fashion supply chain. It champions those navigating the complexity of transitioning to regenerative practices, highlighting agriculture’s critical role in delivering positive outcomes for biodiversity, climate resilience, soil health, and farming communities’ livelihoods.

We will continue to play an active role supporting London Climate Action Week (20-28 June) with a tightly curated edit of Future Fabrics Expo of 9m2 displayed at Solutions House.

Event Details

Venue: Hall 3 in the Brussels Exhibition Centre (aka Brussels Expo), alongside Textiles Recycling Expo.

Free ticketing, plus visitors can access both shows over two days in the same venue (with separate registrations, each valid for both events).

Transportation: Located in the northern part of the city, the site is right by the Heysel/ Heizel metro station on line 6 of the Metro, only a 20-minute journey from Brussels Midi Train station. It is also served by public transport connections on tram 7 and bus 83.

Registration: Ticket registration