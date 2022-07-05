G-Star Footwear invites you to the Premium Fashion fair in Berlin

G-Star RAW footwear surprises retailers with an innovative spring summer 2023 collection at the special summer edition of the Premium Fashion Fair in Messe Berlin.

From 7 till 9 July in Hall 8, booth no. H8-B 19 in The Messe Berlin, G-Star RAW presents their innovative spring summer 2023 footwear collection. The collection exist of powerful new styles, new techniques and better choice materials. Already curious? Schedule an appointment with Sales Director DACH Dirk Pues via +49 (0)171 65 32 102/dirk.pues@brands-360.com or drop by the stand.

This special edition of the Premium Fashion Fair is about innovation, trends, inspiration, international brands and sustainability. These core values match perfectly with the values of G-Star itself. Besides the focus on sustainability and innovation, G-Star is a prominent international brand that fills a leading spot on the fair.

Picture: G-Star, courtesy of the brand

Collection and innovation

The footwear collection of G-Star is build up and inspired by three different themes. In the first theme you can find the more classic and familiar styles and is called ‘Hardcore Denim’. The products in this category are equipped with contrasting stitching in the color tobacco yellow and recognizable brand labels.

The second theme is shaped by art. In this so-called “Art Of Arms” theme you will find various creative influences, characterized by the use of metal appliqués and various encodings.

With the third theme, the so called ‘Status Quo’, G-Star wants to set a new norm with daring new styles. Think of bold or even ‘forbidden’ combinations with different types of materials and colors.

Premium Fair

This summer will be the first time that G-Star presents their footwear collection at the Premium Fashion Fair. Want to learn more about the brand and the collection? Meet Sales Director DACH Dirk Pues on the Premium Fashion Fair in Hall 8, booth no. H8-B 19 on 7, 8 and 9 July 2022.