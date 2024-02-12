Gartex Texprocess and Denim Show establish themselves in Mumbai

The third Mumbai edition of the Gartex Texprocess India fair took place from 1st to 3rd February 2024 at Jio World Convention Centre. Like last year, the Denim Show, which debuted two years ago in Mumbai as a standalone event, was integrated, as well as the Fabrics and Trims Show, which extended the event to two halls.

The two halls were separated by carpet colour - bright green for Gartex and pink for the Denim Show. Credits: Sumit Suryawanshi for FashionUnited

A shot of buttons anyone? Buttons are an essential part of almost any garment, pants in particular. Credits: Sumit Suryawanshi for FashionUnited

“The Denim Manufacturer Association of India (DMA) is committed to advancing the denim industry in the country. Through our active participation, we aim to engage with all stakeholders in the denim community. This event showcases the versatility of denim as a preferred fabric for various applications and provides an inclusive platform for all supply chain players to collaborate, network, and foster a fair and equitable environment,” confirmed DMA-president Sharad Jaipuria in his keynote address at the inauguration of the event.

For three days, visitors at The Denim Show Mumbai talked only denim. Credits: Sumit Suryawanshi for FashionUnited

On more than 10,000 square metres, over 120 exhibitors showcased innovations across more than 30 product categories and representing more than 300 brands. On display was the latest machinery (some of which sold at the show itself), advanced technologies and solutions, and trending fabrics and raw materials. Indian brands like Balaji Sewing Machines, Beharji Enterprises, BrillBrains Technolabs, Codeverse Technologies, Ginni International, Lenzing Fibres India, LNJ Denims, Mexum Texink and more rubbed shoulders with international brands like Jack, Siruba, Brother, Pegasus, Yumei, Bruce and others countries like Spain, Germany, Japan, Singapore and China.

Full aisles even on day three. Credits: Sumit Suryawanshi for FashionUnited

The exhibition space included an exclusive zone for Screen Print India - Textile, which demonstrated the latest trends and industry innovations for digital and screen printing technologies geared for textiles and apparel manufacturing applications. The fair is jointly organised by Messe Frankfurt India and Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibitors happy with the footfall

According to official figures, the fair registered more than 12,000 visitors over three days. In terms of distribution of traffic, the first two days are traditionally busier than the last one, which is open to students. A representative from printing machine manufacturer and supplier DCC confirmed a slower Saturday but was happy with the first two days.

On Saturday, the fair is open for students. Credits: Sumit Suryawanshi for FashionUnited

Busy aisles even on the third day of the show. Credits: Sumit Suryawanshi for FashionUnited

“The show floor is packed with enthusiastic visitors and exhibitors. It is exciting to see the evolution in the display of products at our event which has moved from the traditional to all new-age, smart and innovative products. Sector-friendly government schemes, new and emerging technologies, a widening scope of exports, and contributions from MSMEs and small businesses are the major growth drivers of the Indian textile industry. With this edition, we look forward to further growth in the sector,” summed up Mex director Gaurav Juneja.

Sewing machines were much in demand. Credits: Sumit Suryawanshi for FashionUnited

Embroidery machine wholesale trader Krishna Sewing Solutions is based in Bengaluru but comes to Mumbai for the fair. “The show has been good; we met about 95 percent new customers and existing customers who want to upgrade,” said a representative.

The art of (machine) embroidery, here a Ricoma demonstration. Credits: Sumit Suryawanshi for FashionUnited

The booth of Delhi-based Mina Trims was swarming with visitors who checked out the trims and buttons on offer. Compared to the edition in New Delhi, “Mumbai has fewer customers but genuine ones,” was the consensus at the booth.

Visitors were checking out buttons, zippers and trims at the Sangam Textiles booth. Credits: Sumit Suryawanshi for FashionUnited

Can there ever be too many sequins? Display at Balaji Sequins. Credits: Sumit Suryawanshi for FashionUnited

Innovations in the denim area

Denim innovation at the Jeanologia booth. Credits: Sumit Suryawanshi for FashionUnited

Jeanologia showcased their latest garment dyeing machine ColorBox, “the most sustainable dyeing technology capable of reproducing perfect colours without using water or generating waste,” according to the brand. An enhanced dosing system ensures the best dilution with minimum resources through dosing precision for colour and chemicals. The ColorBox 420 model is currently the only machine on the market that can dye from 50 to 200 kilograms. Though ready for all kinds of products, it was specifically prepared for delicate garments.

Different denim options on display. Credits: Sumit Suryawanshi for FashionUnited

Some “denim fun facts” at the Syama booth. Credits: Sumit Suryawanshi for FashionUnited

At the booth of the Nahar Group of Companies, visitors could find out more about sustainable initiatives by Oswal Denims, for instance yarns that are 100 percent organic, fair trade or made from BCI cotton or recycled cotton.

Sustainable approaches were popular. Credits: Sumit Suryawanshi for FashionUnited

Textile sector experiencing “robust growth”

Government initiatives helped the sector’s growth, among them the planned launch of seven mega textile parks in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and the funding of 126 research proposals under the National Technical Textile Mission (NTTM) for specialty fibre and technical textiles.

Speaking on this growth trajectory, Raj Manek, executive director and board member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd said: “The sector is witnessing robust growth. Along with the growing support from the government, and the rapid adoption of automation, technologies, and innovative machinery, the textile industry is in its transformative phase.”

These two mannequins were showing a rather stern expression. Credits: Credits: Sumit Suryawanshi for FashionUnited

“During this phase, an event like Gartex Texprocess India plays a pivotal role in bringing the world’s leading players under one roof and gives them opportunities to understand current and future trends. With its exclusive knowledge sessions, it allows industry stalwarts to dwell on the roadmap to make the sector more vibrant. We hope this edition helps buyers and sellers to expand their network and business and contribute to the sector’s growth trajectory,” added Manek.

Sewing machines drew much interest, as seen at this distributor’s booth. Credits: Sumit Suryawanshi for FashionUnited

Together with Texprocess India - Messe Frankfurt’s international trade fair for processing textiles and flexible materials - Gartex India was introduced in 2016 to support an increase in manufacturing capacities, upgraded technologies and better automation processes for the textile and apparel sector.

Initially held annually in August in New Delhi, since 2022, the trade fair is also held in Mumbai in February. The next edition of Gartex will take place from 1st to 3rd August 2024 in Delhi and from 13th to 15th February 2025 in Mumbai.

The Denim Show is not complete without a bit of denim art. Credits: Sumit Suryawanshi for FashionUnited