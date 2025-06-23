“Green fashion can make a big difference”: How INNATEX takes a stand in uncertain times and why standing still is not an option

Amid economic restraint, rising costs, and societal change, INNATEX asserts itself as a stable platform for sustainable fashion. Alexander Hitzel, Project Manager of the international trade fair in Frankfurt am Main, discusses challenges and opportunities in this interview.

Mr. Hitzel, what is the mood in the sustainable fashion industry?

The spring season wasn't ideal for some players. The economic restraint is noticeable – triggered by political uncertainties, the war in Europe, and economic developments. However, there are many bright spots. Labels like MELA demonstrate that success is still possible in these times. It's crucial, among other things, to address the needs of customers and retailers and to further develop the business as far as the brand's vision allows.

What approach is INNATEX taking in this situation?

We're not burying our heads in the sand. On the contrary. We are a sincere and reliable partner for the industry – and have been since our inception, without exception. Especially in unstable times, constants are needed. This also includes dealing openly with current challenges. We offer space for genuine dialogue – whether in our talks, during networking, or in personal conversations.

Audience of a panel talk. Credits: INNATEX/Anna Völske

What makes INNATEX relevant this year?

Our strength lies in the mix: We combine order placement with social discourse – in an atmosphere that truly facilitates exchange and focused business. Collaborative encounters are more important than ever.

What content can visitors expect at the upcoming INNATEX?

We are very excited about our talk program, including Nina Lorenzen from Fashion Changers and Mirjam Smend from Greenstyle Munich. The expert panel with the Trade Association on the topic of shoplifting will be particularly interesting – an underestimated problem with real consequences. We offer not only discussion, but also solutions.

Trade show organizers (From left to right): Alexander Hitzel, Project Manager INNATEX and Jens Frey, Managing Director MUVEO GmbH. Credits: INNATEX/Stefan Höning

And what about emerging labels?

We consciously promote younger brands. At DESIGN DISCOVERIES, for example, we are showcasing four very different approaches: Streetwear made from hand-spun Khadi denim, minimalist office looks made from organic cotton, cool unisex pieces from deadstock, and funky board shorts made from recycled plastic sourced from charitable collection campaigns.

What is absolutely essential at INNATEX?

The atmosphere. Especially in the outdoor area and at our summer party, people network, recharge, and celebrate.

What is the long-term future of the trade fair?

Standing still is not an option for us. We are working on new special areas and partnerships, and are considering fair pricing models – despite rising costs. Our claim remains: sustainable, accessible, and open to new ideas. We know that green fashion can make a big difference.

This article was translated to English using an AI tool. FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com