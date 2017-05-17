Fashionunited
In Pictures: Bridal 2018 Collections at show White Gallery London
FAIRS

In Pictures: Bridal 2018 Collections at show White Gallery London

This year’s edition of White Gallery London - an international trade event focussing on bridal fashion - held on the 14-16 May 2017 showcased a premium selection of high-end bridal wear and bridal accessories including shoes, jewelry, veils as well as occasionwear for men and woman.

Visiting retailers had a chance to preview 2018 collections of over 70 British and international designers. Next to lined up exhibitors, the program of the event offered numerous runway shows and thematic talks. To get a glimpse of a catwalk shows scroll down.

On the catwalk: Alan Hannah Collection 2018

On the catwalk: Savin London Collection 2018

On the catwalk: Sassi Holford Collection 2018

British Talents Show

The 8th edition of White Gallery London was held at Battersea Evolution in Battersea Park in London.

In Pictures: Bridal 2018 Collections at show White Gallery London During the month of May FashionUnited will focus on bridal wear. For all reads on bridal wear, click here.

Photo credits: White Gallery London
wedding bridalwear White Gallery London

