Inside Source Fashion’s July 2025 agenda: Thriving in a Volatile World with industry leaders, bold debates, and future-focused insight

Source Fashion, Europe’s leading platform for sustainable and responsible sourcing, returns from 8–10 July 2025 at The Grand Hall, Olympia London. More than just a trade show, Source Fashion connects global manufacturers, brands, and buyers who are committed to building a better fashion future—one rooted in transparency, traceability, and innovation. This summer, it unveils a dynamic three-day seminar programme built around a theme more timely than ever: Thriving in a Volatile World.

With a global landscape shaped by ongoing economic uncertainty, shifting consumer behaviours, regulatory pressures, and supply chain disruption, this season’s content schedule takes a bold, pragmatic approach, empowering businesses not just to adapt, but to lead and thrive. The full seminar agenda is now live.

Practical Insight for an Unpredictable World

Running across all three days, the content programme delivers a powerful mix of keynote talks, fireside chats, panel discussions, and interactive debates. Topics range from economics and sustainability to sourcing strategy, leadership, and the realities of retail under pressure.

Suzanne Ellingham, Event Director of Source Fashion says, “We are living through unprecedented amounts of risk and volatility, and risk is very much BAU now. So, for this show, we’re focusing on what it really takes to succeed in uncertain times—combining practical insight with future-focused thinking. From supply chain resilience to sustainability under pressure, our agenda brings together the voices that matter most to help businesses not just adapt but thrive.”

Key Sessions and Highlights Include:

Finding clarity from chaos – leading with purpose. In an industry defined by constant change, leadership rooted in clarity and purpose is more vital than ever. In this intimate fireside chat, Lynda Petherick, Chief Information Officer, New Look and Non-Executive Director, British Fashion Council shares honest reflections on steering teams through disruption, maintaining agility, and making decisions that truly matter. From shifting consumer behaviour to internal transformation, this is a must-attend session for leaders navigating the demands of modern retail.

Leading and collaborating through geopolitical and economic upheaval. In an era marked by geopolitical tension, inflation, and supply chain challenges, leadership and collaboration have never been more critical. This fireside chat with Hash Ladha, Former CEO, Jigsaw delves into how strong internal alignment, cross-functional communication, and strategic supplier partnerships can build resilience and help businesses navigate global instability with confidence.

The new ‘New’ - is pre-loved the future of fashion?

Fashion Director and renowned sustainability advocate Bay Garnett joins Lauretta Roberts, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of TheIndustry.Fashion, to explore whether the explosion of second-hand marketplaces and rental platforms represents a lasting shift or passing trend. The discussion will delve into shifting generational attitudes, the influence of thrift culture, and how resale is redefining status, value, and desirability in modern fashion.

Volatility is nothing new - but are the rules changing?

Business volatility has long been a constant in retail, from supply chain disruptions to shifting regulations and global trade tensions. In this session, Bill McRaith, Executive Adviser, Future-Proof Fashion explores what has truly changed over the past year and highlights emerging trends to watch. Using data-driven insights, he offers practical guidance on recognizing patterns and building resilience to not just survive but thrive amid ongoing uncertainty.

When will consumers really pay more – are they ready?

A panel including, Anna Berry, Co-Founder and Director, Retail 100, Berni Yates, Knowledge Exchange Lead, CSM and Mark Sumner, Textiles Lead, WRAP will tackle one of the most debated questions in ethical fashion: are consumers truly willing to pay more for sustainably and ethically sourced products? Despite survey data suggesting they are, the reality often tells a different story. Industry experts will explore the gap between perception and purchase behavior and examine what it will take for brands to successfully align price with purpose, without losing their audience.

Fewer products, bigger impact?

Making the business case for a post-growth model. As fashion grapples with its environmental footprint, this panel session challenges the long-held belief that more volume equals more profit. Simon Platts, Co-Founder, SP & KO Consultancy, Nick Reed, Founder, Neem London and Helena Mansell-Stopher, CEO, Products of Change will explore how a post-growth mindset, focused on producing less, but better, can deliver meaningful impact, reduce waste, and sharpen product strategy without compromising commercial success.

Why are we still talking about MOQs?

Minimum order quantities remain a sticking point in sourcing conversations, but is it time to rethink the entire concept? This panel session featuring, Simon Platts, Co-Founder, SP&KO Consultancy, Isabelle Alexander, Founder, Isabelle Meira, Hayley Shore, Senior Design Manager, PepsiCo and Paul Kerrsens, Co-Founder and COO, United Repair Centre, challenges traditional assumptions around scale, affordability, and production logic, advocating for smarter, more sustainable models that reflect the realities of today’s fashion ecosystem. Expect a fresh take on how brands and manufacturers can balance viability with responsibility without defaulting to overproduction.

Returns… How Do We Fix Fashion’s Dirty Secret?

Returns have long been a hidden source of waste in fashion, but the true scale would surprise many consumers. This panel featuring, Sara Allbright, Co-Founder and Director, Retail 100, Richard Barnes, Founder, Select Research and Ross Barry, Founder, Reskinned, examines the root causes, from fit issues to delivery challenges, and explores innovative strategies to reduce returns, improve customer satisfaction, and cut one of the industry’s largest waste streams.

Source Debates

Launched last season, Source Debates stage facilitates conversations on the industry’s most pressing and provocative topics, inviting industry experts, brands, and attendees to engage in open dialogue together, challenging the status quo and exploring actionable solutions in an interactive forum.

Highlights include, Mark Sumner, Textiles Lead at WRAP, challenging the fashion industry to rethink its fundamentals and recalculate cost, discussing, “If We Started All Over Again, What Would It Look Like?”

A Content Programme Designed to Reflect Reality

Rather than idealism, Source Fashion’s seminar agenda is grounded in the real challenges facing brands, manufacturers, and retailers. The programme brings together senior voices from across fashion, ESG, design, sourcing, and retail strategy to share practical tools, candid insights, and new ways of thinking.

