Join us from January 18th to 20th, 2025 in Paris, Porte de Versailles, Hall 3

From January 18th to 20th, 2025, SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE and INTERFILIÈRE PARIS invite all national and international buyers to a new edition full of creative and business encounters, conferences, fashion shows, and trend analyses. New focal points are set to inspire and invigorate the industry.

As global market leaders in lingerie, loungewear, swimwear, and activewear, the two trade shows have ushered in a new era of bodywear. The unique presentation showcases the dynamism, creativity, and innovation of the industry and brings together influential players.

In close collaboration with other WSN fashion events, the trade shows offer a reinterpreted format. In keeping with their revised visual identity, which celebrates the talent of Bryan Liston, SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE and INTERFILIÈRE PARIS stage an impressive interplay of light and shadow. An interior design by Studio Costa-Molinos creates an elegant and minimalist lounge. The creative duo reinterprets the entrance area with its architectural language and structures the space through graphic elements and shadow play.

Inspiration and future orientation are on the agenda: new talk formats, conferences, panel discussions, and masterclasses enrich the trade show program by addressing the central and fundamental questions of rapidly changing markets.

SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE: An essential event

As a driving force in the sector and an ambassador for change, SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE unites established brands, key industry players, young labels, and exceptional designers from around the world. The trade show attracts international buyers from department stores, concept stores, independent lingerie boutiques, as well as hotel and resort shops, who are looking for innovation and new encounters. In addition to a diverse and creative offering, the event provides unique experiences, including exclusive shows and content that analyze societal trends.

The Lingerie Shop

An innovative tour in the style of a concept store for intimacy, to discover the It-products of the season.

SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE presents a new area where you can discover the key products and brands in a boutique format: The Lingerie Shop. This new, inspiring tool was developed to help retailers find a holistic approach to product offering, presentation, and merchandising. The inspiringly designed "shop" area is a key place for buyers to quickly identify trend pieces in the lingerie and bodywear market. With its dedicated offering, SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE keeps its promise to put creativityand emerging brands in the spotlight.

Discover new shows

SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE, in collaboration with the agency Hermana – represented by founder Caroline Lefrere – continues to drive the fashionable evolution of its fashion shows. Hermana supports the hottest young designers of the moment and is a regular at Fashion Week. Among others, she has produced the shows of Ester Manas, Jeanne Friot, and Prototypes.

Extensive and creative offering

SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE presents a carefully curated selection, showcasing the best of the international market.

The wellness offering is expanding to include the presentation of around twenty brands and ideas from the areas of wellness and intimate pleasure. Already tested in 2020, the concept was a great success, notably with the participation of Gapianne, the first French platform for intimate well-being designed by women for women. Relaunched in January 2023, this offering is more relevant than ever with a selection of around twenty concepts reflecting the growing trend. Lingerie, care products, and sex toys meet in a natural, uninhibited way.

Maison Lejaby is making a comeback. Following receivership and its takeover last May, the iconic French brand is returning with its traditional know-how to present a new collection concept and secure its offering.

Popular with fashionistas and content creators, the Chinese lingerie brand Ubras is now coming to France. With its slogan "Let your body be free first," which promotes women's independence, the brand stands out and aims to win over international buyers with its first participation.

Trendsetters will be thrilled: The "New Sexy" is taking hold. A sensual era reveals bodies and brings with it new products and innovative ways to wear them. The Parisian label Atelier Amour, which has revolutionized the codes of traditional lingerie with airy lace, strategically placed buttons and magnets, is celebrating its tenth anniversary at the trade show. In parallel, the American brand Kiki de Montparnasse, which provokes with its burlesque style, presents its most captivating and aesthetically seductive pieces. Not to be missed is the Ukrainian label Anoeses, present for the first time with its erotic-chic leather and latex creations – including dresses, bodysuits, corsets, bras, and harnesses – currently worn by It-girls.

With an exclusive selection of creative brands, the Exposed area at the trade show is once again setting standards in lingerie and swimwear. These include Candice Fauchon, one of the most luxurious loungewear brands offering ultra-elegant pajamas, and Swedish Stockings, which returns to the show with its high-quality tights made from recycled materials.

INTERFILIÈRE PARIS: Know-how and innovations

Against the backdrop of profound changes in the textile industry, INTERFILIÈRE PARIS remains the only meeting place for materials, accessories, and sourcing for lingerie, sportswear, swimwear, and bodywear. Each season, it attracts a high-profile audience ranging from key accounts to major retail chains – including Etam, H&M, and Monoprix – without forgetting the major luxury houses such as Chanel, Hermès, and Saint-Laurent. More than ever, it reflects a market in constant evolution, driven by innovation and performance. INTERFILIÈRE PARIS brings together all international players in a manageable event, symbolizing the diverse forces of an industry that is resilient and determined to adapt and envision the future. This year, the trade show is innovating and presenting a new area to shape the future of the textile industry.

THE CREATIVE HUB by Pascal Gautrand: A new concept to boost collaboration

THE CREATIVE HUB is one of the major new features of INTERFILIÈRE PARIS 2025 and an unmissable event for textile and apparel professionals. Positioned as a space for encounters and inspiration, this new area sits at the intersection of creativity, innovation, and responsibility, bringing together international industry players committed to the sustainable transformation of value chains.

For material suppliers, designers, craftspeople, and innovators, THE CREATIVE HUB offers a stage to showcase their unique know-how and disruptive solutions. More than an exhibition space, THE CREATIVE HUB is conceived as a living laboratory where the major challenges of the textile industry are considered collectively:

Developing responsible, beautiful, and sustainable products

Highlighting local craftsmanship and global innovations

Exploring new cross-sector collaborations

As a platform for opportunities, THE CREATIVE HUB aims to connect talents, promote innovation, and meet the growing expectations for more responsible fashion. With a program of talks and workshops, it sheds light on current and future issues in the industry and redefines its contours.

LE FORUM INTERFILIÈRE PARIS by Concepts Paris and Jos Berry.

EVOLUTION 44 // SPRING-SUMMER 2026: In parallel with the rise of minimalist bodywear, INTERFILIÈRE PARIS's trend forum will mark the return of ornamentation and embellishment. This renaissance of the "decorative" goes hand in hand with innovative color palettes, material effects, and elasticity. It is also time to free oneself from stress and tension, thanks to advanced technologies that allow for discreet and comfortable compression and seamless looks, while new soft fibers and knitwear offer pure pleasure. The Alpha generation brings a breath of fresh air and bright colors with a bold sense of ‘mix & match’ and prints.

The participation of Petit Bateau Fabricant also shapes the trade show offering. The company offers luxury brands and houses its French textile know-how in knitwear, which meets the highest standards of quality, traceability, and eco-responsibility. As a knitwear expert for 130 years, Petit Bateau masters the entire production chain in its own workshops, from yarn selection to knitting, dyeing, printing, screen printing, embroidery, cutting, sewing, and delivery.

Feat Coop, a cooperative whose mission is to combat industrial textile waste in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, will also be present. This great initiative, whose main action is to draw attention to dormant textile stocks, is returning after its first participation last September.

In addition, the refinement of Solstiss lace, exhibited and exported worldwide, will once again be represented at INTERFILIÈRE PARIS. Awarded the title of "Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant" (Living Heritage Company) in 2011, the company has become in a few years a symbol of French excellence, synonymous with quality, craftsmanship, and ancestral know-how. It is precisely for this reason that the most prestigious brands in the fashion world are among Solstiss's clients.

Salon International de la Lingerie and Interfilière Paris – Hall 3 Date: Saturday, January 18th to Monday, January 20th, 2025, Porte de Versailles, Paris 15ème.

Opening hours:

Saturday–Sunday: 9 am–7 pm

Monday: 9 am–6 pm

Get your free badge with the code FASHIONUNITEDSILFILJANV25 here. With your badge you also gain access to Who’s Next, Bijorhca, IMPACT and Neonyt Paris in Hall 1.