ISPO 2026 Box Office Launches as Anticipation Builds for a New Era of the Global Industry Gathering

Tickets for Ispo 2026 – the leading global trade fair for the sport, winter and outdoor industry – officially went on sale on 31st March, via the Ispo box office. An initial release of 3,000 early-bird Expo tickets are now available at €29, offering full access to the two-day exhibition (4 -5 November). Tickets to the Ispo Leaders’ Summit (3 November) are also available for C-suite level professionals at the early-bird rate of €495 (limited to the first 200 tickets).

ISPO Box Office

Following this initial price of €29, Expo ticket prices will increase to €59 for a limited second phase before reaching the full ticket price of €99. The lower entry pricing reflects Ispo’s commitment to improve accessibility and cost effectiveness as well as forming part of a wider strategic shift to align the event with global buying cycles, reduce barriers to entry and broaden participation across international markets. Buyers can also apply to be ‘hosted’ as part of the event’s €1million investment in a full-service Hosted Buyer Programme now.

Led by Raccoon Media Group in partnership with Messe München, Ispo 2026 will debut at RAI Amsterdam from 3–5 November. Bringing together over 25,000 key opinion formers and industry professionals, Ispo remains the only trade event representing the entire value chain - from materials and manufacturing through to brands, retailers and consumer experience.

Credits: ISPO

More than 500 exhibitors and brands including Rab, Reebok Accessories, Skechers Running, Scott, Gymstick, and Nordberg have already secured their place, alongside a growing number of retailers, partners and speakers including Intersport, Ellis Brigham, Decathlon and Amazon. This early wave of commitment reflects renewed industry confidence and signals strong momentum behind Ispo’s resurgence as the essential meeting point for the sector.

Every visitor - from retailers and distributors to product designers, developers, buyers, brands, athletes, influencers and media will find a focused and relevant offering. Ispo is committed to combining insight, innovation and community to create a platform that not only reflects the industry but helps shape its future.

What to expect at Ispo 2026

Ispo 2026 will deliver a commercially relevant and immersive experience, designed to maximise time, connections and return for attendees. Across the show floor, more than 20 activations will bring the industry to life - from snow ramps and running tracks to immersive simulation experiences and product testing environments, creating a dynamic setting for both discovery and engagement.

Retailers and distributors will be able to source for the season ahead through hundreds of product launches, discover challenger brands, strengthen relationships and explore new technologies shaping modern retail. In a fast-evolving landscape defined by shifting consumer behaviour, sustainability demands and technological advancement, Ispo provides a space to stay informed, connected and competitive.

Brand designers and developers will gain access to the latest materials and innovations, connect with athletes and industry leaders, and explore emerging trends shaping future product development, while building global supply and retail partnerships. Athletes, influencers and media will be able to engage directly with brands, test new products, create content and build meaningful commercial relationships within a highly concentrated environment.

A gloabal platform, rebuilt with purpose

The 2026 edition will be structured across dedicated halls and zones to improve navigation and relevance, covering outdoor, sports, fitness, sourcing, textiles and sustainability, alongside national and industry pavilions representing key global markets. A continued focus on sustainability will run throughout the event, with dedicated areas exploring circularity, materials innovation and responsible production. The International Running Expo (IRX), Europe’s only dedicated B2B running event, will also feature as part of the wider show, further strengthening Ispo’s position as a multi-sector platform.

Credits: ISPO

Leadership, content and industry dialogue

Ispo 2026 will open on 3rd November with the Ispo Leaders’ Summit, a standalone C-suite forum bringing together senior executives, policymakers and industry leaders. Centred around three core pillars - Participation, Sustainability and Fair Trade, the Summit will provide a platform for open discussion around the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the industry today. Confirmed speakers include Andy Rubin (Pentland Group), Hap Klopp (The North Face), John Lacy (Burton Snowboards) and Margit Gosau (Sport 2000) at The Ispo Leaders’ Summit and Charlotte Cox, Founder of Global Game Shapers and Patrik Frisk, CEO of REJU among many others at the Expo.

Credits: ISPO

Investment in Ispo

To support this new direction, Raccoon Media Group, in partnership with Messe München, has committed a €3 million investment programme to strengthen the commercial and cultural foundations of the event. €1 million will be invested in a Hosted Buyer Programme, connecting 500 buyers with brands through targeted meetings and supported networking. €1 million will be dedicated to a world-class content programme, anchored by the Ispo Leaders’ Summit. A further €1 million will be allocated to initiatives supporting participation, grassroots development and the protection of natural environments, managed independently through ISPO’s Impact Council, applications for grants open in June 2026.