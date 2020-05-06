ITA virtual trade show wants to reconnect the textile and apparel value chain

The World Textile Information Network (WTiN) based in Leeds, UK, is organising a virtual trade show from 1st to 31st October 2020 as a response to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the textile and apparel industry, providing an opportunity in 2020 for companies to showcase innovation in manufacturing technology and materials.

“With the recent postponement of ITMA Asia and CITME, Drupa and India ITME exhibitions to 2021, WTiN has moved rapidly to develop the Innovate Textile & Apparel (ITA) virtual trade show proposition. We are now in discussions regarding support from key industry organisations and expect to make further announcements shortly,” said WTiN managing director Mark Jarvis in a press release on Monday.

The ITA virtual trade show will focus on technology and materials, featuring manufacturers of textile technology ranging from manmade fibre production to garment assembly as well as material producers for anything from sportswear and personal protective equipment to smart fabrics. At virtual booths, companies can exhibit videos of their production processes as well as technical specifications for fabrics.

Visitors to the virtual trade show can visit the booths and explore new technological and material innovations. They can make appointments to meet with the representatives they are interested in or use a chat option to communicate with exhibitors. In this way, visitors can network with key players across the industry and enter into new partnerships.

Like any physical trade show, the Innovate Textile & Apparel virtual trade show will also host online presentations from industry leaders who bring an informed perspective to market developments. In addition, exhibitors will also host seminars and roundtable discussions.

To make them and the trade show accessible to as many participants from across the globe, the content will be available in multiple languages including Chinese, Japanese, Spanish and Turkish. Video presentations for conferences, seminars and roundtables will also have subtitles in these languages, promises Jarvis.

The event builds on the success of WTiN’s Innovate Textile & Apparel conferences, the latest one currently taking place online from 5th May to 30th June 2020, focusing on the principles of Industry 4.0 in textile and apparel manufacturing, the impact of smart and novel textiles and digital transformation business strategies. Interested exhibitors and visitors for the ITA virtual trade show can now register to receive further information on the ITA website.