Kingpins to host virtual trade fair in place of cancelled Amsterdam show

Denim trade fair Kingpins has announced it is to stage an online show in April after its scheduled Amsterdam fair was cancelled earlier this month due to the coronavirus .

Kingpins24 will take place on the same dates - between 22 and 23 April - and will feature a live stream of panels, interviews, and exhibitor content such as line presentations and sustainability updates, as well as on-demand content from Kingpins’ industry partners.

The event’s organisers said it is an “attempt to bring the jeans industry together even when we are forced to be apart.”

To access the content, people can visit Kingpins' website which will then direct them to a free livestream on Kingpins24.

Kingpins will also be screening its popular Denim Dudes presentation on key AW21 denim trends several times per day with screening times to be announced. The price of admission for each trend presentation will be 35 dollars.

The show will go live at 09:00 CET on 22 April and end at midnight on 23 April.