Jean-Pierre Blanc returns to the fashion scene with Jill, a new trade show by WSN

From October 2 to 5, 2026, Paris Fashion Week will host a new fashion and accessories trade fair dedicated to collaborations, one-of-a-kind pieces and limited editions.

Artistic direction is led by Jean-Pierre Blanc, former director of the Hyères Festival, under the guidance of Frédéric Maus, chief executive officer of WSN. For Blanc, this marks a new venture in Paris after 40 years of festivals in the south of France supporting young designers. This occurs within WSN, a long-standing partner.

“Jill! The iconic magazine from my early days in 1983, conceived and created by the no less iconic, I mean the extraordinary Babeth Djian. It has now become a new fashion moment in Paris during Paris Fashion Week, every year in October,” said Blanc in the press release. “A creative time dedicated to buyers; professionals; collectors; journalists; fashion enthusiasts; students; artisans; artists and the public.”

Participating brands announced in the press release include 10-03-53; Adam Jones; Anatomie Vêtement; Christine Phung; Emma Bruschi; Jean-Paul Lespagnard; La Cage; Maison Rabih Kayrouz; Maison Fabre (in collaboration with Acne Studio for Rosalia); Milia Maroun; Saskia Diez (with Tsatsas) and Stéphanie Coudert.

Jill marks return of Jean-Pierre Blanc

Jill will be held at the Jardin des Tuileries, within the Premiere Classe trade fair. Following a trend towards business-to-business and consumer-to-consumer (B2B and B2C) hybridisation already seen in pop-ups for the autumn/winter 2026 (AW26) season, two days will be open to the general public. To add to this dimension, the new trade fair will also include an 'Hors les Murs' section.

A circuit will connect several cultural and creative venues, including the spaces of India Mahdavi, the Pierre Passebon gallery, the Palais Galliera, The Pill Gallery and the 0fr Bookstore.

“I am delighted with the launch of Jill, which provides a new gateway for creativity within Premiere Classe,” commented Maus. “We make it a point of honour to explore new territories and unite different communities. Jill will offer visitors new creative proposals that align with consumer desires.”

“As an extension of the key Parisian events it supports, the Project Room (rue de Bellechasse) will inaugurate an off-site programme for the new Jill trade fair, dedicated to fashion and creativity, in early October,” added designer Mahdavi.