Jil Sander named guest designer at Pitti Uomo

Jil Sander has been announced as the guest designer at Florence menswear trade show Pitti Immagine Uomo no.97 in January.

Co-creative designers Lucie and Luke Meier will present the new menswear collection at a “special event” in Florence. With the date and the venue of the event set to be unveiled at the Pitti Immagine press roadshow in November.

“We have followed with great interest the work of Lucie and Luke Meier at Jil Sander,” said Lapo Cianchi, Pitti Immagine director of communications and events in a statement. “A very precise vision of fashion, where there is clearly a constant search for equilibrium between the respect for minimalist codes - which made the history of the brand - and the desire to incite emotion, combined with great attention to details.”

Cianchi, added: “When they talk about their collections, it is as if they were describing a character, a complex and multifaceted individual. The desire to create clothes that last over time, is an approach that we find to be absolutely fresh and contemporary, to which the special event in Florence should be able to give a further contribution in terms of freedom of expression.”

Lucie and Luke Meier have been co-creative designers at Jil Sander since spring 2017, and they added: ”For us, showing in Florence is both an honour and a completion. We first met in Florence, and never imagined that we would be back here together showing at Pitti Uomo. This opportunity is a truly special one, and we look forward to contributing to the legacy of this city and Pitti Uomo.”

Pitti Immagine Uomo will run from January 7-10, 2020.

Image: courtesy of Jil Sander/Pitti Immagine Uomo