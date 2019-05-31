Kingpins to name top 10 most sustainable products at shows

The first ten products to be named as part of the new initiative are:

Mill: Advanced Denim

Product: QA209Q3-2

Description: Representing a sharp reduction in water (-64 percent) and power (-42 percent) resources required for its manufacturing, as compared to conventional technologies.

Mill: Artistic Fabric Mills

Product: A4-8311

Description: Fabric is woven entirely from recycled materials - cotton, polyester and elastane. No virgin cotton is included in its composition.

Mill: Bossa

Product: Starzburg - Save Deep

Description: Presenting a fabric woven from a combination of recycled materials, using 85 percent less water due to its “Save Blue Dye” technology.

Mill: Candiani Denim

Product: ReLAST

Description: Introducing a GRS-certified elastane with new stretch properties, and recycled fibers (Refibra, Q Nova) combined with water-saving Indigo Juice and Kitosan-based sizing products.

Mill: DNM

Product: Cassidy Riverblue

Description: Suggested text: With warp dyed using 60 percent less water than in conventional dyeing process, based on recycled post-industrial cotton.

Mill: Orta Anadolu

Product: Zero Max

Description: 100 percent cotton-free fabric, with a large proportion of recycled pre-consumer fiber.

Mill: Prosperity Textiles

Product: Cotton-Less

Description: The fabric features a clever combination of fibres, including cotonized recycled linen which results in large water savings.

Mill: Soorty

Product: Neutral Blue

Description: An indigo-dyed C2C certified fabric featuring zero wasted water in dyeing and finishing.

Mill: Tejidos Royo

Product: Sauron

Description: Introducing a minimal-impact dyeing concept – Dry Indigo (foam) dyeing for a fabric based on organic and post-industrial recycled cottons.

Mill: Vicunha

Product: Absolute ECO

Description: The fabric boasts a unique combination of six different types of recycled cotton.