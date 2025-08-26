Three leading trade fairs return to Paris: Who’s Next, Interfilière and Bijorhca set the tone for September 2025

From September 6 to 8, 2025, and again from January 17 to 19, 2026, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles will host three leading events for the international fashion industry: Who’s Next, Interfilière and Bijorhca. Organised by WSN, each trade fair has its own complementary identity. They offer fashion professionals a unique opportunity to discover new collections, innovations and market developments, all in one location.

Who’s next

Date: September 6–8, 2025 and January 17–19, 2026

September 6–8, 2025 and January 17–19, 2026 Location: Paris Expo Porte de Versailles

Since its launch in 1994, Who’s Next has become the biannual meeting place for professionals in ready-to-wear, accessories, beauty and lifestyle. Each edition attracts around 45,000 visitors, including buyers, multi-brand stores, department stores and e-commerce platforms.

In addition to the presentation of new collections, Who’s Next also hosts three additional events. The trade fair brings together a dynamic, international community of buyers, agents, journalists, stylists and trend forecasters. They come to discover new influences and market trends.

Interfilière

Date: September 6–8, 2025 and January 17–19, 2026

September 6–8, 2025 and January 17–19, 2026 Location: Paris Expo Porte de Versailles

Founded in 1963, Interfilière is the global benchmark for sourcing and innovation in the lingerie, swimwear and activewear sectors. The trade fair is known for its forward-thinking approach. It connects brands with suppliers offering the latest developments in textile technology, craftsmanship and high-quality materials.

From September 2025, Interfilière Paris will expand its offering with ready-to-wear and accessories. This will create an even more comprehensive sourcing platform, all under one roof.

Bijorhca Paris

Date: September 6–8, 2025 and January 17–19, 2026

September 6–8, 2025 and January 17–19, 2026 Location: Paris Expo Porte de Versailles

Founded in 1930, Bijorhca is the only trade fair in France dedicated entirely to the jewellery, watch and technical accessories industry. The fair is organised at the same time as Who’s Next and promotes valuable synergies between the jewellery sector and the wider fashion ecosystem.

With approximately 45,000 expected visitors per edition, Bijorhca remains the meeting place for jewellery brands and manufacturers. They want to increase their visibility among a wide network of distributors and fashion professionals.

For more information and free registration, click on the FashionUnited registration link.