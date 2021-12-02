London Craft Week to host physical show in 2022

London Craft Week will return with a physical show for its May 2022 edition.

Now in its eight year, LCW aims to celebrating outstanding British and international creativity, bringing together over 250 established and emerging makers, designers, brands and galleries from around the world. “A curated selection based not on price or fame, but underlying substance,” the Richemont Group supported show says on its website.

“We all know that our consumers have never been hungrier to understand the difference between good and great. Not price but intrinsic value. To learn how something is made, the materials, the inspiration, the talent and the real people behind the brand, “ Guy Salter, Founder & Chairman, London Craft Week, told Walpole.

The show, which is mainly hosted in Bloomsbury and Mayfair, includes a programme of talks, exhibitions, product launches and other immersive experiences that showcase a selection of work from both a curated selection of designers, both British and international.

A limited number of complimentary spaces are available for emerging designers. LCW is committed to supporting the work of new talent, offering 25 percent of its Bronze Level places free of charge to independent makers, charities and sole traders.

Applications are open for next year’s event, which will take place from 9–15 May 2022.