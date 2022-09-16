London Fashion Week presented by Clearpay September 2022

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is delighted to launch London Fashion Week (LFW) presented by Clearpay September 2022 which is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. As a business-to business event, LFW will continue while observing Royal Protocol.

Friday 16th to Tuesday 20th September 2022, will fall during the National Mourning period, in respect of this the schedule has been adapted. The Royal Funeral will take place on Monday 19th September, all catwalks and presentations are paused on this day. The creative and business fashion community is united to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II and Her Majestys legacy and dedication to creativity and design. Tributes can be shared digitally on the British Fashion Council website.

LFW SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

- The hybrid digital-physical schedule features 106 confirmed designers in one schedule, with 81 physical activations and 32 digital activations.

- Established designers on schedule this season include Bora Aksu, Christopher Kane, David Koma, Emilia Wickstead, ERDEM, Eudon Choi, Huishan Zhang, JW Anderson, Margaret Howell, Molly Goddard, Pam Hogg, Rejina Pyo, Simone Rocha & Temperley London.

- New names on schedule include Chopova Lowena, hai, J E CAI, Kingston School of Art, Kingston University, NU, VICTOR WONG.

- 16 BFC NEWGEN designers showing as part of the schedule this season including ANCUȚA SARCA, Bethany Williams, Chet Lo, DI PETSA, EFTYCHIA, FEBEN, HARRI, HELEN KIRKUM, Leo Carlton, MASHA POPOVA, Nensi Dojaka, Paolo Carzana, S.S DALEY, Sinéad O'Dwyer, Stefan Cooke and yuhan wang.

- The BFC NEWGEN space will return to The Old Selfridges Hotel. The space will feature space for guests to share their condolences. As a community partner, TikToK will support with live streams at the BFC NEWGEN show space over the weekend. Follow the BFC Newgen TikTok here.

- Emerging designers on schedule include 16Arlington, DANIEL w. FLETCHER, , EDWARD, CRUTCHLEY, FASHION EAST, HALPERN, KNWLS, paria /FARZANEH and PHOEBE ENGLISH.

- Further initiatives designers include BFC Vogue Designer Fashion Fund (VDFF) shortlist Chopova Lowena and VDFF winner Richard Quinn. - Positive Change at LFW: This September, we can confirm that LFW will be entirely fur and exotic skins-free.

- Positive Change at the NEWGEN Space: No plastic water bottles will be used on site, instead water coolers will be positioned front of house and backstage, 95% of lighting used is energy efficient- reducing power consumption and heat output which also reduces the need for cooling in the space.

- Positive Change: The BFC continues its collaboration with the United Nations Office for Partnerships (UNOP) to further engage the fashion industry in the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

There will be a celebration of LFW in October, 6th-13th, which will include a City Wide Celebration as well as parties and events that have been rescheduled with designer shows and presentations celebrated during this period. More information to follow. The generosity and commitment of our partners is more vital than ever. Please help us by acknowledging their support for London Fashion Week. Principal Partner: Clearpay. Official Partners: Diet Coke, JD.COM, INC, The Londoner, TONI&GUY. Official Suppliers: DHL, FORA, Getty Images. Official Supporters: Department for International Trade, European Regional Development Fund and Mayor of London.

