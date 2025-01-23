LVMH Watch Week 2025: An edition between New York and Paris

LVMH Watch Week is back for its sixth edition. This year, the show exhibiting the luxury group's new watchmaking products is being held in two major cities: New York and Paris.

After Dubai and Singapore, then Miami in 2024, LVMH has chosen New York and Paris to present the new watchmaking products of nine of its brands to the press. In New York, the event was held on January 21 and 22 in Tiffany's Landmark on 5th Avenue as well as in the neighbouring Louis Vuitton and Bvlgari boutiques. In Paris, the Cheval Blanc hotel, owned by the LVMH group, as well as the boutiques of certain brands will welcome the European press on January 30 and 31.

"New York-Paris is the common thread of this sixth edition of LVMH Watch Week, like a link between two essential regions for our brands and for the group. Organising Watch Week in the US for the second consecutive year is a reminder of the major importance of this market, which remains at the heart of our strategy, as well as the deep attachment that binds us to our American clients and partners. For this edition, we are also proud to welcome Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and L'Epée 1839 as new exhibiting brands," said Frédéric Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH's watch division, in a press release.

During this edition, each house will unveil its new products exclusively. These will include the Serpenti Seduttori collection by Bvlgari, the Extra Plat Souscription by Daniel Roth, the Gentissima Oursin Fire Opal by Gérald Genta, the Big Bang Meca-10 collection by Hublot, the Tambour Taiko Spin Time collection by Louis Vuitton, the Formula 1 Chronograph by TAG Heuer, the T35 collection by L'Epée 1839, the Jean Schlumberger collection by Tiffany & Co. and the Defy Skyline Chronograph Skeleton collection by Zenith.

With more than 43,000 employees and 1,128 boutiques, the US plays a major role in the growth of the group and its houses. The American market represented 25 percent of the LVMH group's sales in 2023.