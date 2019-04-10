Marco de Vincenzo to debut menswear at Pitti Uomo

Italian fashion designer Marco de Vincenzo will present his first menswear collection with a fashion show at Pitti Immagine Uomo on June 12.

Recognised as a rising fashion talent in Italy, de Vincenzo, not only heads up his own luxury eponymous brand, which he founded in 2009, but he is also the current creative head of leather goods at Fendi.

“In 2016 I was invited by Pitti as a guest designer for women's ready-to-wear," said the designer and founder Marco de Vincenzo in a statement. “The energy of that event was so incredible that I had promised myself I would return for an important debut. My first menswear collection could only be presented in a similar context, where the joy of doing this job is felt in every corner of the city.”

Lapo Cianchi, Pitti Immagine director of communication and events, added: “Marco De Vincenzo is one of the most successful Italian fashion talents on an international level. We are happy that he is back at Pitti Uomo for the debut of his menswear collection. I am convinced that together we will find a space in Florence able to further inspire him for this truly special occasion.

“It already happened three years ago when his installation inside the historic Niccolini Theater built around the visual and spatial relationships between the clothes, crystals and lights enthralled the public due to the refined cultural references. May it be a good omen for this new, necessary and courageous undertaking of Marco.”

Pitti Immagine Uomo will take place in Florence, Italy from June 11-14 and will also feature menswear shows from Givenchy, Salvatore Ferragamo, MSGM and Sterling Ruby.

