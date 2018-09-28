Maroc in Mode: Morocco presents itself as a sourcing all-rounder

The upcoming edition of 'Maroc in Mode - Maroc Sourcing' will take place from 11th to 12th October in Marrakech, Morocco. The fair covers a broad portfolio and will focus on sustainable production this time. Also, Morocco continues to present itself as an expert in fast fashion.

Around 175 predominantly Moroccan exhibitors show their collections and services on 5,000 square meters. The fair covers the areas of fast fashion, denim, jersey, knitwear and lingerie, technical clothing, sportswear and casual clothing and brands, the fair said in a statement. Around 1,500 visitors from Africa, Europe and America are expected on the fairground at the Moulay Hassan racing track.

The denim area of the trade fair will focus on sustainable denim production. Exhibitors, such as the New Wash Group's Koala label, demonstrate how they incorporate sustainability into their production chain. The sustainable sector is also heavily supported by the state in Morocco. The country wants to cover more than 50 percent of its energy needs with renewable sources by 2030.

Fast fashion remains an important area on at the fair. Morocco offers fast delivery times and short delivery dates with European customers due to the proximity to Europe.

The textile industry contributes 15 percent to Morocco's gross national product and its importance will continue to increase in the coming years. The government wants to increase the number of employees in the textile sector by 50 percent to 280,000 by 2020.

Photos: Maroc in Mode