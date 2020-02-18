Moda announces lineup of new and returning brands for AW20 show

UK fashion trade fair Moda has announced the latest lineup of new and returning footwear, accessories and womenswear brands to be attending its upcoming edition running between 23 and 25 February at NEC Birmingham.

Newcomers to the fair include FPT, Hukka Design, Cherry Pie, See you Soon, Guzella, Khost, and Sonder/Glamour, while returning brands include Pomodoro, Rosa Clara, Cotton Brothers, Lewis Civit, Redi Fashion, Claudia C, Lewis Henry, Gabriella Sanchez, GODSKE, Rino & Pelle, Latte Clothing, D.E.C.K, Peruzzi, Naya, Kate Cooper, Bariloche/Tinta, Lucy Sparks, Suzy D, Personal Choice, Carmen, Ronald Joyce, Mascara, Marselini, Alex Evenings, Coco Doll, and Ella Boo/Lizabella.

As visitors enter into the show they will be welcomed by the Moda Boutique, an area which showcases a curated collection of contemporary ready to wear, accessories and jewellery boutique brands including Vilagallo, Urban Code, Vysen Eyewear, Wild & Co, Proenza Jewellery and Ultra Tee.

In Accessories, brands showcasing their latest collections include Karen-Collection, Tempest Designs, Fraas, Suva Socks, ENVY, Suzie Blue, Big Metal, and Eliza Gracious.

In the Footwear Hall, brands making their Moda debut include Brazilian men’s footwear brand Pegada, Ocean Refresh which produces flip-flops made from 16 plastic bottles per pair, and Turkish label Serts London. Additionally, popular women’s footwear brand Cara will be returning to the fair, while Superga Kids will be launching its very first kids back-to-school range.

Additionally, leading fashion footwear distribution company 33 Joints Ltd will be bringing Ben Sherman, Scholl, O’Neill, Original Penguin, and Verbenas as well as Ben Sherman Kids, O’Neill kids, Original Penguin Kids, CR7 Kids, Scholl kids, and NASA kids.