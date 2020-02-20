Moda reveals programme for upcoming AW20 show

UK fashion trade fair Moda has unveiled its three-day programme for the upcoming AW20 edition taking place between 23 - 25 February at the NEC Birmingham.

The programme includes content from market-leading retail experts such as Selfridges who will explore the key issues facing the fashion industry today and help equip businesses with the skills to navigate the changing landscape, from social media to sustainability strategies.

Each morning the programme will kick off with a Moda Directions catwalk presentation showcasing the biggest AW20 trends, while on Sunday and Monday, Moda’s trend partner Unique Style Platform will present an AW20 Buyers Briefing, offering the need-to-know colour, material and trend takeaways for the upcoming season.

Other highlights on Sunday include talks such as ‘Create an active and engaged social media community for your brand’ by Amy Hobson, partner and social media trainer at Social B; ‘Reinvigorate your digital marketing strategy with sustainable credentials’ by Anthony Tattum, founder and CEO of Big Cat; and ‘Build relationships that will create a greener future for the fashion industry’ by Helen Goworek, associate professor at Durham University.

On Monday, visitors will be able to gain insider insight into how Selfridges are building memorable experiences at ‘The Selfridges Experience: Experience + New Thinking = Loyalty’ with Joanna Kinsey, client and services manager at the British department store.

Additionally, Sam Hunt, director at Hunted Brands, and Iris Anson, head of sustainability at Solely Original, will be sharing their experience on how to create a more sustainable future in footwear, while ‘Styling Session: The New Style Rules’ will offer top tips and tricks for styling the AW20/21 season with personal stylist Beth Goodrham.