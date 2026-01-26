Modefabriek January 2026: A radiant kick-off of the new fashion season

The second winter edition of Modefabriek at our new favourite location in Vijfhuizen is a wrap - and YES, once again it was a shining success. The benefits of EXPO Greater Amsterdam – light, space, accessibility – combined with Modefabriek’s inspired and richly layered design concept and a generous dose of sunshine beneath a crisp blue winter sky created the perfect mood and energy to step into a new year and a new fashion season. Nothing but radiant faces, underscored by a strong sense of positive determination. The world may feel shaken up at times, but perhaps that only strengthens our belief in the power of creativity, quality, professionalism and collegiality. Alongside a varied programme featuring specials and inspiring trend talks, we highlight below a selection of participating brands: the loyal partners, the returning favourites and the exciting new names that form the foundation and the future of Modefabriek.

Credits: Modefabriek

A tour through Modefabriek

In the run-up to this winter edition, we spoke at length with several agencies that have long been loyal partners of Modefabriek, including WalhallaBrands, Fashion Club 70, Mote’l, AMODA, Tof Agency, and the newest addition, AKF Agency. At the fair, we first meet Otto Klein of Collections, glowing between his stands representing Ichi, WithBlack, Zhrill, Sisters Point and jewellery brand Rose & Camellia. “I’m very positive and hopeful, just like many of the contacts I spoke to beforehand. This location is great, the routing, the atmosphere, it all looks fantastic. Experience is incredibly important to me, and equally so for retailers. Being open to change, to the new, and investing in your staff, that’s why you come to Modefabriek.” Otto Klein has been ‘part of the family’ since the very beginning.

Others are delighted to return to Modefabriek, such as the Italian label No Man’s Land. “It’s our first time back since COVID, at the request of our customers. They want to see No Man’s Land at the start of the season to shape their buying strategy and build their brand image around it,” says Lisa van den Berg, responsible for sales in the north and centre of the Netherlands. “Our designer, Anet Ooijman, has a strong sense of colour, and we bring true Italian quality. We don’t need to do much acquisition, but it’s wonderful to be here again. The atmosphere is amazing.” Happy customers, happy Modefabriek.

Strong brand values

Many brands are acutely aware of the strength of clear brand values, qualities embedded from the very beginning, as is the case with Marc O’Polo. While the conversation around sustainability in fashion, much like in politics, may have faded to the background, there are certainly impactful developments across the value chain, such as the use of partially recycled materials. Still, the Swedish brand has been taking responsibility for producing beautiful products as sustainably as possible for nearly 60 years. “The founders’ vision on natural materials, sustainability and quality still guides everything we do, from the cotton seed to the shop floor. It does come with a price tag, placing us in a higher segment,” explains Maria Vervenne. “De Bijenkorf is a key partner for us, our flagship, we have branded corners in all stores.”

At MAC Jeans, a major southern German trouser brand founded in 1973, sustainability and social responsibility are equally woven into the DNA. The family-run business, led by women, develops broad collections ranging from basics to highly fashion-forward fits. “We’re able to bring current trends to market relatively quickly,” says Lydia van Egmond of Focus Fashion Group. “MAC attracts a lot of German customers, but our focus here is on the promising growth opportunities in the Netherlands. Modefabriek is essential for gathering insights, establishing contacts and continuing conversations with potential clients. We’ve made great progress again.”

Always something to celebrate

This edition once again brought bubbles and festive moments for retail, such as at POM Amsterdam, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. The entire collection pays tribute to POM classics, with an added dash of spectacle. Known for growing rapidly with Katja Schuurman as brand ambassador, the upcoming season welcomes Gwen van Poorten as the new face. “We have fun competitions lined up for consumers again,” says sales manager Suzette Hendriks. “We started showing at Modefabriek when the brand expanded into a full clothing collection, about eight or nine years ago, and we’ve been here almost every season since. We just keep growing.”

A little further along, Circle of Trust celebrates its 20th anniversary. Founded with denim, the brand has evolved into a full collection “with a rich look and feel at an accessible price,” says Danielle Panhuysen. “I’m standing here with a big smile on my face. We’re shifting our focus slightly, we now also target boutiques where we offer a strong entry-level label alongside higher- end brands.” With five successful boutiques of her own, she knows the landscape inside out. “The collection has become so versatile that in a single city we can serve both the mid-market and the boutique segment. It’s wonderful to see how we continue to grow with the brand.”

Credits: Modefabriek

Newcomers at Modefabriek

It’s a joy to see so many brands grow and flourish at, and alongside, Modefabriek. And of course, we hope the same for all the new names joining us this season. Among them is Nous Sommes Labels, the in-house brand from We Are Labels. “We made the decision to join Modefabriek last-minute, we’re really making big strides. In September we opened our own store in De Negen Straatjes, and we recently added an accessories line,” says Bibi Sturing. “It draws a lot of customers in.”

The Belgian label Held, founded by Lena Maes and Marcia Nijpels, also makes its debut. Originating from Marcia’s Antwerp boutique, Held quickly grew to 30 clients in Flanders. “Now let’s see how the Netherlands responds. We work a lot with checks, they resonate well here. This is all about investing in the future, making connections. We’re happy; it’s definitely worth repeating.”

Miles Agency from Antwerp presents the Danish label Crās, a distinctive ‘entry-level boutique label’, colourful, embellished and delightfully whimsical. “We have a beautiful spot here, and the location itself is fantastic,” says Romina Quintelier. “It’s important for us to deepen our understanding of the Dutch market, and we’ll definitely be back.”

Positive. Determined. Full of new energy.