Modefabriek: New location, new concept, new energy

It's almost here. The upcoming winter edition of Modefabriek will be a total reset of everything you know. A new location with new stands, new specials, and of course all the latest tips, tricks & trends for the new season. Modefabriek newness.

Time for something new

EXPO Greater Amsterdam in Vijfhuizen is a beautiful, spacious, centrally located venue with the unique feature that all walls are made of glass, including the exterior walls. This creates an open and bright atmosphere. In combination with the fresh, varied layout with a newly designed modular system of island stands and a route with tables full of activity, inspiration, and connection, Modefabriek gets a completely new look and feel.

Re-connect at the new Modefabriek

Modefabriek remains at its core what it has always been: the platform where Women's fashion brands, retailers and other fashion professionals meet and acquire essential contacts, knowledge and inspiration. The Fashion Gallery gets a prominent place in the middle of the new Modefabriek. Here you’ll find the most beautiful boutique labels in a beautifully designed setting with the large Modefabriek bar as the central point where everyone meets. Also Spotlight, showcasing young talent, the Responsible Route for trendsetting sustainable brands, and the Curated Resellers are once again included as indispensable ingredients of a vibrant and inspiring Modefabriek.

Credits: Modefabriek

At the table, together

New is the long string of tables running like a red thread through the new venue of Modefabriek. This is where visitors and exhibitors at Modefabriek meet each other in the morning between 10.00 and 11.00 with free coffee and croissants.

There's a lot going on at these long tables, including a Community Table with workshops and presentations. You can learn about color psychology from The Colour Atelier, have breakfast with the founders of POM Amsterdam, or even participate in a mini-fashion show hosted by MSCH Copenhagen. There's also a jewelry design workshop with Pilgrim. The table route continues with - in a random order - a Big Shopper work- and shop table where old Modefabriek trend banners are recycled into XXL shoppers, a showcase with the Most Favourite Things of Caroline Krouwels, a book table curated by ABC Bookshop, a beauty table with Olcay Gulsen Beauty and Maniac Nails, and much more ‘food for fashion people'.

Credits: Modefabriek

Trends and Talks

As soon as you walk in, you'll discover the TRENDFORUM, a captivating showcase of the latest trends for Winter 25/26. Featuring all the colours, materials, prints, shapes, and silhouettes, it's curated by trend authority VIEW Publications and Modefabriek's CEO Caroline Krouwels. You'll also find in-depth discussions on the latest fashion and retail trends in our TREND TALKS. Hear from our regular trend expert Jan Agelink, Harper's Bazaar senior writer Emma Vloeimans, social media specialist Pelpina Trip, and renowned trend forecaster Lidewij Edelkoort. All talks will take place on both days, except for Lidewij Edelkoort's talk, which will be only on Monday 27 January from 11.00 – 12.30. Tickets for this talk must be purchased separately. Check out the program and get the most out of these inspiring fashion professionals.

Credits: Modefabriek

Time to #Re-set, #Re-fresh & #Re-connect @Modefabriek #newstyle

The winter edition of Modefabriek takes place on Sunday 26 and Monday 27 January 2025 in EXPO Greater Amsterdam (Stelling 1, Vijfhuizen.)