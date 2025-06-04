Monaco Fashion Days: A Dazzling Celebration of Style and Elegance on the Riviera

Monaco Fashion Days, held on May 18th, showcased the glamour of the Côte d'Azur in the heart of Monaco at the magnificent Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo. This highly anticipated fashion event brought together renowned designers, emerging talents, influencers, and industry insiders from around the world, reaffirming Monaco’s status as a global capital of luxury and influence.

A major highlight of the event was the Fashion Star Awards — an exclusive ceremony that honors the brightest talents and trailblazers in the global fashion industry.

Among the standout participants were celebrated designers and brands including:

AKEL COUTURE & BABYPHOTOSTARS, LA MAISON DE MADAME, NINA’S by NINA DULOVIC, LIMERENSE, ELFIDA`S ATELIER COUTURE, BAKHT ART, and ARAFTU COUTURE — each presenting their latest collections to an fashion audience from around the globe.

The Ukrainian brand AKEL Couture, in collaboration with Babyphotostars, unveiled a new collection titled “Kids like Crystals”, inspired by the purity and sparkle of childhood. The collection celebrates every child’s uniqueness with playful shimmer, delicate embroidery, and magical details. Each outfit tells a story of joy, creativity, and charm, emphasizing that children are like crystals — unique and radiant.

Credits: AKEL Couture

LA MAISON DE MADAME, a luxury women's fashion brand from Uzbekistan founded by Mohinur Shamsutdinova, presented a new collection redefining femininity. Every piece radiated charm, sophistication, and craftsmanship. Blending subtle elegance with practical design, the collection celebrates the strength and refined style of modern women — creations suited for both everyday wear and special occasions.

Credits: LA MAISON DE MADAME

NINA’S, a high-end fashion brand from Montenegro, showcased timeless elegance and femininity through sophisticated silhouettes, premium fabrics, and meticulous detailing. Known for its blend of classic refinement and modern luxury, the brand caters to women who value authenticity, quality, and enduring style. The collection merged business wear with stunning evening gowns, reflecting the allure of the contemporary woman, all brought to life by designer Nina Dulovic.

Credits: NINA’S

LIMERENSE, founded by Ukrainian designer Alina Matiukhina, introduced a digitally designed sportswear collection, marking a significant step in the fashion industry’s digital transformation.

Credits: LIMERENSE

ELFIDA’S ATELIER COUTURE presented a collection featuring dramatic opera-style coats paired with matching headpieces, creating a balance of vintage and contemporary aesthetics. Luxurious fabrics such as satin, taffeta, and velvet were adorned with rich embellishments including embroidery and sequins. Inspired by the multicultural spirit of New York, the collection blends global elegance with haute couture sensibility.

Credits: ELFIDA’S ATELIER COUTURE

Wissal Labbane, founder of BAKHT ART and a leading figure in Tunisian fashion, masterfully merged tradition and avant-garde. Her pieces delicately combine the heritage of Tunisian tailoring with futuristic aesthetics — each garment tells a story bridging past and future, where craftsmanship meets modern vision.

Credits: BAKHT ART

ARAFTU Couture presented a collection celebrating femininity through elegance, refinement, and personal expression. Each creation highlights natural beauty and confidence. Founded by Georgiana Mergiu Stavrositu in Romania as a family atelier, ARAFTU has grown into an international brand featured at Feeric, New York, London, Dubai, and Arab Fashion Weeks. Known for its refined aesthetics and high-quality materials, the brand inspires with its feminine ethos and modern fashion standards.

Credits: ARAFTU Couture

Fashion Star Awards 2025 recognized the following honorees for their outstanding achievements:

Zoriana Semeniuk, designer and founder of AKEL COUTURE, received the Best Fashion Designer award for her creativity, craftsmanship, and industry impact.

Credits: Zoriana Semeniuk, designer and founder of AKEL COUTURE

Mohinur Shamsutdinova, founder of LA MAISON DE MADAME, was also honored as Best Fashion Designer, recognizing her vision and lasting contribution to global fashion.

Credits: Mohinur Shamsutdinova, founder of LA MAISON DE MADAME

Elfida Artinoff, designer of ELFIDA’S ATELIER COUTURE, received the Luxury Fashion Designer award for her exceptional talent in the field.

Credits: Elfida Artinoff, designer of ELFIDA’S ATELIER COUTURE

Wissal Labbane, founder of BAKHT ART, earned the title of Best Luxury Kaftan Designer for her mastery and distinctive style.

Credits: Wissal Labbane, founder of BAKHT ART

Georgiana Mergiu Stavrositu, founder of ARAFTU COUTURE, was named Best Haute Couture Designer, acknowledging her contribution to high fashion.

Credits: Georgiana Mergiu Stavrositu, founder of ARAFTU COUTURE

Alina Matiukhina, founder of LIMERENSE, received the 3D Fashion Technology Designer award for her innovative approach to digital fashion and international collaboration.

Babyphotostars was recognized as the Best International Kids Talent Production Center, reflecting its consistent work with young talent on the global stage.

Svitlana Zakharova, a lyrical soprano from Ukraine, won the Best Fashion Icon award for her unique fusion of music and style that captivates audiences from Monaco to Paris.

Ira Langevin was honored as Breakthrough Designer of the Year. Her brand is a sanctuary of true beauty and eternal femininity — each dress created with love, precision, and deep understanding of the female world.

Credits: Ira Langevin

Diana Bassam was named International Fashion Icon of the Year. Hailing from Monaco, she embodies elegance, intelligence, and style, turning every appearance into a timeless fashion statement.

Credits: Diana Bassam

Alina Leshchynska earned the title of Hair Extension Icon. As the founder of WOWHAIR and a recognized master with over 20 years of experience, she sets industry standards across the Riviera.

Credits: Alina Leshchynska

Elsa Delgado, a Dutch–Cape Verdean model, was named Influential Fashion Icon of the Year. A runway star from Milan to Cannes, she inspires with representation, empowerment, and global fashion influence.

Credits: Elsa Delgado

Olga Nefertiti — singer, actress, and muse of the sacred fashion theater Aladini, has been named a Fashion Icon. A Grammy 2025 nominee and face of The Beauty Queen magazine, she performs at top global fashion and beauty events.

Credits: Olga Nefertiti

During the event, BlaqBerry — a captivating singer and songwriter known for her soulful voice and electrifying stage presence — delivered a performance. Together with her ballet troupe, each act was infused with elegance and energy.

Credits: BlaqBerry

“Monaco Fashion Days is more than just a fashion event — it is a platform for dialogue, inspiration, and transformation,” said event founder Zoriana Semeniuk. “We are proud to create a space where art meets creativity, and Monaco becomes a beacon in the world of fashion.”

Monaco Fashion Days left a lasting impression — not only as a celebration of aesthetic beauty but also as proof that fashion plays an increasingly vital role in shaping culture and consciousness.