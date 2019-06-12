Neonyt continues to promote a paradigm shift in the fashion world

Progressive designs on the rails, the change of fashion on the agenda: as the world’s biggest tradeshow for sustainable fashion, Neonyt will continue to drive forward the shift in the fashion industry at Kraftwerk Berlin from 2-4 July 2019. With a good balance of leading brands and newcomers, the summer edition of Neonyt is presenting exciting labels that are dedicated to the future issues facing the fashion industry and reflect a sustainable lifestyle.

In view of the critical indicators, the call for urgently needed change in the fashion industry is becoming louder. Worldwide, the sale of clothing has doubled in the last 15 years from 50 to 100 billion garments*. The huge production volume of fast fashion is linked to the industry’s enormous water consumption: it takes up to 2,700 litres to produce one single T-shirt**. The annual water volume consumed by the fashion industry is nearly enough to fill a total of 32 million Olympic-sized swimming pools***, making it one of the most water-intensive industrial sectors. This summer, Neonyt is discussing the severe repercussions of fashion production on the planet and people. The spotlight will be on the enormous consumption of resources by the fashion industry with water continuing to be the focal topic for 2019. At the July edition, Neonyt will be showcasing solutions for sustainable fashion production, presenting trailblazing labels with innovative concepts and contemporary collections and letting international forward-thinkers have their say.

Forward-thinkers, pioneers and newcomers

The second edition of Neonyt at Kraftwerk Berlin promises a very strong line-up. The number of registrations has already reached the level of the January edition. Leading fair fashion labels have announced their participation such as Bleed, Dedicated, Degree Clothing, Ecoalf, Erdbär, Jan ’n June, Langer Chen, Lanius, Les Racines du Ciel, Lovjoi, Melawear, Mud Jeans, Nat-2, People Tree, Pyua, Recolution, Rhumaa, SKFK and Wunderwerk. They will be joined by promising young fashion labels and first-time exhibitors such as Danya Weevers, Derbe Hamburg, Komana, Vatter and Yuna Miray. As well as ladieswear, menswear and kidswear, the Neonyt Trade Show will also be presenting performance apparel, shoes, accessories, jewellery and beauty.

On 3 and 4 July, the Fashionsustain conference will be providing valuable food for thought and specific solutions to tackle the challenges facing the fashion industry. In addition to the focal topic of water, questions and recommendations for action regarding the retail sector are also on the agenda.

New at Neonyt: CAD/CAM by Gemini

As a leading global supplier of technology for the fashion industry, Gemini CAD Systems will be presented during Fashionsustain on the first floor of Kraftwerk. Gemini’s activities include the research, development and implementation of software, hardware and workflow solutions with a focus on CAD and CAM applied in the cutting room. Gemini develops intelligent technologies that increase efficiency and save resources. Gemini applications are used by tens of thousands of companies around the world and lead to a reduction in water and energy consumption, as well as preserving raw materials and reducing environmental pollution. Gemini was also strongly represented at Texprocess, the leading international fair for the processing of textiles, which took place last week in Frankfurt. “Networking with the textile and fashion industry plays a very important role for us, which is why we will be presenting a micro-factory with various partners at the world’s biggest trade fair for sustainable fashion, Neonyt, during Berlin Fashion Week this July,” says Luca Traian, CEO of Gemini.

At the interface of technology and sustainability

Digitalisation and customisation – currently both megatrends in the fashion industry – both offer huge opportunities for more sustainable production. Regarding this, Germany’s Federal Environment Ministry recently received a new report from the German Advisory Council on Global Change (WBGU), an independent, scientific advisory body to the German Federal Government, in which they analysed the correlations between digitalisation and sustainability and developed recommendations for action and research. The WBGU’s primary aim is to shape digital change in such a way that it serves as a lever and support for sustainability.

The more physical processes of the supply chain are digitally optimised, the more sustainable they will become. Companies that can keep an eye on their production digitally are in a position to make manufacturing processes more efficient and environmentally friendly. And sending samples, mood boards, semi-finished products or textile pre- and final products in digital rather than analogue form saves on fuel and generates less CO2 and nitrogen oxide. And when customers can “tailor” their products themselves via apps, it is only necessary to produce what was previously sold. That saves materials and reduces waste and dead stock. As part of Fashionsustain, Neonyt is presenting technology providers and globally operating innovation drivers and therefore consolidating the future topics of technology and sustainability.

