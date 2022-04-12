Neonyt meets Greenstyle in Frankfurt: experience sustainable fashion from 24 – 26 June 2022!

Passionate about sustainable fashion? Looking for a more conscious lifestyle? Then come to the new “Neonyt Lab” at the Union Halle in Frankfurt Ostend: From 24 to 26 June 2022, Neonyt will also be welcoming consumers for the first time and, together with Greenstyle, is inviting all those interested to get informed in workshops and talks and experience and try on sustainable fashion collections, which they can also buy directly on location!

Progressive, disruptive and neon new: The new Neonyt Lab invites brands, consumers, buyers, designers, trendsetters and fashion enthusiasts to learn and share their thoughts about the most prominent topic of our time. “We are very much looking forward to the summer edition of Neonyt here in Frankfurt. We have developed an entirely new concept that is in touch with the pulse of the times – and, for the first time, also involves consumers”, explains Bettina Bär, Neonyt show director. “We want to continue developing ourselves and look ahead, try new things, focus on what has yet to be discovered and redefine learned patterns.”

Let's meet up!

The summer edition of Neonyt follows the principle of “build your own experience”. To create a unique experience for visitors, brands can participate any way they like and in a manner that serves their personal interests. Whether as a speaker at the Fashionsustain conference, with practical examples in the showcase; while networking with social media professionals at the Prepeek; or establishing direct consumer contact, selling fashion at the “Greenstyle the store“ fashion fair: Neonyt Lab has all the bases covered. The D2C (direct to consumer) fashion fair, organised by Greenstyle, is an integral part of the new Neonyt Lab this summer. Greenstyle is a 360-degree concept, which has established itself nationally with fashion fairs and conferences in the consumer area and internationally as an accelerator and network for sustainable, forward-looking fashion.

“The fact that Neonyt is also open to consumers in June 2022, helping to transform consumer behaviour and the textile industry with innovative ideas, is a true win-win for the industry”, explains Mirjam Smend, CEO & Founder Greenstyle Munich Fair and Conference. “We are all connected by our long-standing friendship and it will do us all good to finally be able to get together on location and interact. After all, together we can achieve even more.”

Meet the Neonyt community!

Neonyt is the community platform for fashion, sustainability and innovation in the business sector. This edition of Neonyt Lab in the summer of 2022 will be the first to focus on consumers. The event will be held in cooperation with Greenstyle and will allow for inspiring interaction between brands and people – sustainable fashion, conscious lifestyle and forward-looking action!