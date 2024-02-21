New Designers: London's most established graduate design showcase championing the future of design since 1985

New Designers is an annual exhibition that brings together the very best graduate design talent from across the UK. Providing two unforgettable weeks of incredible design discovery, New Designers breaks the boundaries between the different disciplines, showcasing the work of over 3,000 talented graduates, including textiles artists, graphic designers, furniture makers, Ceramicists and more creative makers.

New Designers is aimed at professionals in the design industry, as well as design-minded consumers who are interested in seeing the latest trends. New Designers also welcomes thousands of school students each year, inspiring the next generation of designers.

New Designers is a platform for discourse and debate, providing talks and workshops throughout the show that cover the most pressing topics in the industry from social, political, and environmental influences and challenges to how we can use design to create a more sustainable future.

Add to your calendar now the must-attend graduate design showcase Week 1 taking place from 26 - 29 June 2024 and Week 2 from 3 - 6 July 2024 at London’s Business Design Centre.

