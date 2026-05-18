New rules of influence: key takeaways for fashion from Milan Design Week 2026

Milan Design Week concluded at the end of April, giving experts time to analyse the impact of this pivotal edition. According to a recent report by PR agency Karla Otto, the experiential strategies of fashion houses have clearly shifted. The focus is no longer on installations designed solely for fleeting buzz, but on valuing the creative process and ideas.

A few figures

This year, fashion truly established itself as a central player at Milan Design Week (MDW). According to the data collected, the sector was the second most discussed category of the event. It represented 11.8 percent of the “share of voice” (SOV). This means it accounted for 11.8 percent of all mentions and conversations generated online, in the press, and on social media during the event.

It is also interesting to note that the ranking of brands generating the most online discussion illustrates a coexistence between luxury houses and high street retailers. Gucci dominated with 14.1 percent of the sector's share of voice, followed by Louis Vuitton (8.1 percent), Dior (5.1 percent), then Arket (4.5 percent) and H&M Home (3.7 percent).

Era of curation and intellectual concepts

Faced with an audience growing tired of ephemeral content, many brands are moving away from a purely commercial approach to prioritise ideas.

Luxury brands Prada, Miu Miu and Jil Sander explored cerebral and philosophical approaches. These labels invested in formats such as conferences, reading rooms and curated libraries. Miu Miu, for example, repeated its Literary Club experience, this year developing a reflection on sexuality, desire and consent.

Notably, the installation named “Reference Library”, a collaboration between Jil Sander and Apartamento Magazine, was the most discussed and mentioned collaboration online across media and social networks.

Installation named Reference Library by Jil Sander at Milan Design Week 2026. Credits: Jil Sander.

Refocusing discourse on product and heritage

Some brands made the strategic choice to scale back the spectacular nature of their events to put their craftsmanship back in the spotlight.

Loro Piana (LVMH group), for example, deliberately abandoned its large immersive installations from the previous year to focus solely on the product, with a highly targeted exhibition of its throws at its Milan headquarters. Louis Vuitton celebrated the Art Deco style to anchor its Objets Nomades collection in genuine design credibility.

Gifting (gifting) strategies also evolved towards greater relevance. Gucci offered canned drinks from its Florentine café, using them as a starting point to tell the story of the house's heritage and craftsmanship.

Loro Piana installation at Milan Design Week 2026. Credits: Loro Piana

Betting on organic integration and amplification through talent

A brand's omnipresence is no longer necessary to make an impact; subtle integration works just as well.

Fashion designers partnered with players from other sectors to design their teams' uniforms, such as Yohji Yamamoto for the cosmetics brand Aesop. Finally, fashion retains its weapon of mass amplification: celebrities. A well-targeted appearance causes digital engagement to explode. Dua Lipa's visit to antique dealer Antoine Billore generated 1.3 million online interactions, while Margot Robbie and Zoe Saldaña's appearance at the RH (an American furniture brand) space accumulated 11,400.

The 2026 edition of Milan Design Week demonstrates that the presence of fashion brands at this event requires a profoundly rethought approach. To succeed in a saturated landscape, strategy no longer relies on content volume, but on cultural precision.

Key lessons from this edition:

Cultural authority supplants fleeting buzz: The public is searching for meaning. Intellectual formats, such as reading rooms and talks, and expert curation now generate more respect and quality engagement than purely 'Instagrammable' installations.

Product and craftsmanship at the heart of the conversation: Brands gain credibility by reducing the scale of their scenography in favour of a targeted spotlight on their expertise, history and the product itself.

Collaborations must be organic and legitimate: Partnering with discerning taste-makers, such as media or designers, or subtly integrating into the ecosystem via functional details like creating uniforms, legitimises a brand's presence without appearing opportunistic.

Digital amplification by talent remains unmatched: While the substance aims to be more intellectual, influence remains a formidable tool. The presence of a top-tier celebrity provides an instant global platform for physical events that are often intimate or exclusive.

This article was written in part with the support of an artificial intelligence tool and was edited and completed by a FashionUnited journalist.