NRF expands to Europe: Jill Dvorak on the new retail show

Paris - This week marks the debut of NRF Retail's Big Show in Europe, a new trade show organised in partnership with Comexposium to serve the European retail market. The show, which takes place in Paris from 16-18 September 2025, is a natural expansion for the National Retail Federation (NRF) following its long-standing show in New York and a successful launch in the Asia-Pacific region two years ago. The event aims to bring together the best of European retail, addressing the need for a single show that unites the front lines of retail in a holistic way, rather than individual, country-specific events.

A conversation with Jill Dvorak, senior vp of content at NRF

FashionUnited sat down with Jill Dvorak, senior vp of content at NRF, who is responsible for the strategic and operational leadership for the organization's global content. With over 20 years of experience in e-commerce, marketing, and technology roles at brands such as National Geographic and Discovery Communications, Dvorak offers her insights into the future of retail. In her current role, she works daily with NRF's executive councils, which are composed of retailers who share their challenges and opportunities. This dialogue directly informs the content and agenda of the NRF events, ensuring that the presentations and sessions address the most pressing issues facing the industry. Beyond the show, NRF also works to represent retailers' needs to the government to help shape favorable laws and policies.

Why bring NRF's retail show to Europe?

JIll Dvorak: Retail is a global industry. Even though our show in New York is based in the United States, it attracts attendees from nearly 100 countries. We all have different languages and currencies, but at the end of the day, a single shopper could be buying from brands all over the world. The need for a European show was evident, just as it was in the APAC region. There was not a single show that brought the front lines of retail together in a comprehensive way. We felt there was an open market for an event that would bring together the best of all of Europe, including Scandinavia and the UK, because customers are already shopping across borders. We have been thrilled with the turnout so far.

How is the set up here different?

JD: We wanted to ensure that this was truly a European show and not a country-by-country event. For instance, instead of having a French company speak about the French customer, we have the CEO of Sephora, Guillaume Motte, talking about their global customer. We took great care in curating an agenda that represents all the countries we wanted, while acknowledging that these companies sell far beyond their local markets. We also have speakers from European brands that may not be well known in the US, like the CEO of Action and MediaMarkt. We are here to bring what we know about putting on great shows and also to learn about what Europe is doing better, particularly in areas like sustainability.

What about sustainability in the retail sector?

JD: Europe has much stricter and more forward-thinking laws and requirements regarding sustainability compared to the US, which is just starting to implement such regulations. Ultimately, it is what the customer wants. The European customer seems to care about things like being carbon neutral and wants transparency about how and where products are made. While some customers in the US also want this, others prioritize price range. Many millennials and Gen Z consumers are very interested in buying second-hand clothing, recycling, and refurbishing items to create their own personal styles. Retailers who can meet customers where they are, whether they want something for a specific event or something that is sustainably made, have the opportunity to succeed.

What can independent fashion retailers learn here?

JD: Independent fashion retailers will discover a great deal about technology by walking the expo floor. For those with an e-commerce site, there are many solutions to help reduce the high cost of returns by building customer confidence in their online purchases. Vendors here can offer solutions for personalization, better and more detailed photographs, and information on how a fabric feels, stretches, or wrinkles. Other innovations include point-of-sale payment providers and smart wallets that connect with back-end systems for loyalty points, which can help drive traffic to physical stores. American Eagle, for example, has an app that allows a teenager to fill a virtual basket in a fitting room and then send it to a parent for payment.

What are you most proud of regarding the agenda for this show?

JD: I really loved the keynote from Sephora’s CEO, Guillaume Motte this morning. The brand truly lives and breathes their mission of beauty and inspiration. You can tell that every sales associate is passionate and knows so much about all the products. I am also very excited about the upcoming session with Mark Irvin, chief supply chain officer at Best Buy. Best Buy is a leader in the US for running a sustainable supply chain, even with their large electronics and appliances. They have shown that the supply chain does not have to be just a cost center; it can be a source of efficiency and savings.

What do you think is the most interesting retail development of the past two years?

JD: Without a doubt, AI has advanced everything far more quickly than anyone could have imagined. A fascinating application of AI and social media is how the customer journey has been completely disrupted. In the past, customers would typically go to a retailer's homepage to browse. Now, a customer may see something on their TikTok or Instagram feed and be taken directly to a product page, sometimes with the item already in their cart. They are skipping the traditional shopping flow and going straight to checkout with a one-click payment option. This is a major shift. I was recently at Sephora and saw how they had integrated influencer photos and product applications right next to the items, creating a direct path to the basket.

What is your favorite store experience?

JD: I was in the Salomon store on the Champs-Élysées yesterday and it was such an interesting experience. It was merchandised like a high-end luxury store, with only one item per style on display. This made the space feel beautiful, open, and clean. Even though the clothes are for outdoor sports activities, the shoes had backlighting to highlight the soles, which are a critical feature. Unlike most shoe stores, they had full-length mirrors so you could see the entire outfit. The sales associates were perfectly knowledgeable and had many more items in the back, making it a full-service operation. As a result, I ended up spending more money.