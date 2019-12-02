Pitti Bimbo celebrates the 90th edition among creative productions, special events, new brands and international collaborations.

Pitti Immagine Bimbo , hosted in Florence from 16 to 18 January 2020, is celebrating its 90th edition. For 45 years it has been the epicenter of a project for kids that, starting with the wardrobe, has expanded to touch on lifestyle and accessories in a world that has managed to engage the entire family beginning with children. Three days offering an extraordinary international overview ranging from designer labels to small experimental brands.

Some figures: 543 collections at this edition of which 356 from abroad (65percent of the total). And more: 6.400 buyers and a total of 10,000 visitors at the last winter edition.

Here is Pitti Bimbo’s multifaceted identity. The Top Floor of the Central Pavilion is home to The Kid'slab!: 3,000 sqm of innovative venues including KidzFIZZ, Ecoethic, The Nest and Kid's Evolution. Inside the Central Pavilion, we also find Pitti Bimbo – the core section of the whole trade show, with its designer collections and ‘iconic’ brands of the kids’ world – the sartorial vocation of Apartment, the dynamism of Sport Generation, the urban soul of Superstreet, the accessories and furnishing elements of Fancy Room and the special selection of on-trend items of the Editorials. In addition, there are runway shows, events, presentations and talks.