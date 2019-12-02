- Sponsor |
Pitti Bimbo celebrates the 90th edition among creative productions, special events, new brands and international collaborations.
Pitti Immagine Bimbo, hosted in Florence from 16 to 18 January 2020, is celebrating its 90th edition. For 45 years it has been the epicenter of a project for kids that, starting with the wardrobe, has expanded to touch on lifestyle and accessories in a world that has managed to engage the entire family beginning with children. Three days offering an extraordinary international overview ranging from designer labels to small experimental brands.
Some figures: 543 collections at this edition of which 356 from abroad (65percent of the total). And more: 6.400 buyers and a total of 10,000 visitors at the last winter edition.
Here is Pitti Bimbo’s multifaceted identity. The Top Floor of the Central Pavilion is home to The Kid'slab!: 3,000 sqm of innovative venues including KidzFIZZ, Ecoethic, The Nest and Kid's Evolution. Inside the Central Pavilion, we also find Pitti Bimbo – the core section of the whole trade show, with its designer collections and ‘iconic’ brands of the kids’ world – the sartorial vocation of Apartment, the dynamism of Sport Generation, the urban soul of Superstreet, the accessories and furnishing elements of Fancy Room and the special selection of on-trend items of the Editorials. In addition, there are runway shows, events, presentations and talks.