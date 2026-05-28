Pitti Uomo June 2026: 19 French menswear brands exhibiting

Promas and Le Défi, key organizations driving the international expansion of French fashion, are supporting the presence of 19 French menswear brands exhibiting at the Pitti Uomo trade show, held from June 16 to 19, 2026, at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence.

Promas, which aims to support brands with their international development, has a partnership with Pitti. This partnership allows French menswear brands to receive a subsidy from Promas-Defi covering 50 percent of their stand costs, amounting to 4,000 euros.

“Once a menswear brand wants to export, Pitti is the benchmark trade show where it can meet buyers from all over the world,” said Hervé Huchet, international director of the French Federation of Men's Clothing Industries (FFIVM). “We propose brands, and Pitti selects the ones it wants to include.”

The brands selected by Pitti to participate in the June 2026 edition are: American Vintage, Antik Batik, Armor Lux, Bombers Original, Cachí, Caleb Paris, Chapal, Classic Legend Motors, Corso Mille, Daytona73, Emile Garçon, Europann, Francesco Smalto, Iron and Resin, Jagvi. Rive Gauche, Le Temps des Cerises, Maison Hideout, Museum Garments and Von Dutch.

Brands Museum Garments and Cachí invited by Pitti Uomo

“For the past three years, this partnership has also focused on communication and inviting two young brands to exhibit for free,” added Hervé Huchet. “It is important that they participate in two sessions to showcase their collections, meet good buyers and discover the market.”

The two brands invited in January and June 2026 are Museum Garments – which signed an order for 20,000 euros with Japanese buyers in January – and Cachí.

On its website, Pitti Uomo states that this initiative offers a contemporary overview of French menswear, blending “innovation, responsibility, an irreverent spirit and a new interpretation of Parisian chic through new codes of expression”.

The selection for the 110th edition, which brings together heritage houses and brands with a more lifestyle or experimental approach, aims to reflect “the vitality of the French men's ready-to-wear scene, where savoir-faire, experimentation and cultural dialogue converge”.