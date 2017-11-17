Pitti Uomo to welcome Gucci Garden

London - Pitti Uomo 93rd edition, set to take place in Florence from January 9 to 12 2018, will serve as the home base for Gucci's Garden.

The luxury Italian fashion house will host the inauguration of the Gucci Garden inside the historic Palazzo della Mercanzia in Piazza dellas Signoria on January 9, the first day of the bi-annual menswear trade show.

Created by Gucci's creative director, Alessandro Michele, the Gucci Garden will feature a pop-up store selling unique edition products from Gucci. The Gucci Garden will also be home to a restaurant run by three-star Michelin chef Massimo Bottura and well as an exhibition area curated by Maria Luisa Frisa.

The initiative, which will be marked by a private cocktail party on the evening of January 9, comes as Gucci strengthens its roots in Florence.