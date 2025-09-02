Premiere Classe Paris Fashion Week — Jardin des Tuileries 3rd to 6th October 2025

From Friday 3 to Monday 6 October 2025, to tie in with Paris Women's Fashion Week, Premiere Classe returns to the prestigious Jardin des Tuileries for a new edition. For four days, this iconic event will bring together more than 250 accessory and ready-to-wear brands to showcase the work of fashion designers, combining innovation, expertise and emerging creations.

Continuing the selection and curation work begun last March, this season Premiere Classe is once again asserting its desire to highlight the most singular and demanding ideas on the contemporary fashion scene.

By breaking down the barriers between disciplines and scales, Premiere Classe has established itself as the must-attend professional event of the fashion week, providing a platform for presentation, reflection and privileged connections between the industry's key players.

Video: WSN via YouTube

Curating originality, celebrating creativity

Since 1989, Premiere Classe has been celebrating the richness of accessories and the brands that make their uniqueness their strength. Held twice a year during Paris Women's Fashion Week, the event brings together established designers and promising young labels in a setting designed as a living laboratory of style.

Each edition welcomes some 13,000 trade visitors from all over the world – influential buyers, stylists, specialist journalists, agents, concept stores and trend agencies. Through a demanding selection and immersive scenography, Premiere Classe fosters the emergence of creative dialogues, original collaborations and international networks. *Premiere Classe edition March 2025

(In)visible lines

For the October 2025 edition, Premiere Classe offers a sensitive and radical interpretation of fashion accessories, taking them into the realm of the invisible. More than a symbolic scan, it's a plunge into the very structure of style, into the hidden lines that link the object to the body, the form to the purpose.

Through the theme of ‘(In)visible lines’, this edition explores the invisible layers of the creative gesture: what is whispered beneath the surface, the discreet energies, the internal tensions. The set design, by Studio Costa-Molinos, will support this theme with a sensory space that plays on contrasts of density, light and perception.

Special guests

RUN x ANDAM — The hybrid showroom reaches a new level

In the Louvre tent in the Jardin des Tuileries, the RUN showroom marks its third edition in partnership with ANDAM. Designed to support the new international women's and genderless ready-to-wear scene, this hybrid format combines a showroom -based on appointment- with structured sales support. With a selection extended to around twenty brands, this season RUN confirms its desire to offer greater visibility to committed and visionary designers. It's a move that illustrates a clear ambition: to make this event a lasting platform for expression and connection, complementing Premiere Classe in its qualitative, expert and targeted approach.

EXPOSED — Monolithe intime

EXPOSED is taking up residence at Premiere Classe, affirming bodywear as a territory of power and intimate architecture. Unadorned and uncompromising, EXPOSED presents a radical and conceptual vision, conceived as a visual and tactile manifesto. Imagined as a new space, EXPOSED presents an original selection of brands for whom second-skin clothing is as much a protection as a statement. The intimate structure of the textile piece is asserted here, as are its textured materials and straightforward cuts.

Brut Icon – The new guard and singular visions

Brut Icon is an emblematic space at Premiere Classe, dedicated to a renewed selection of emerging designers who shake up established codes. Jewellery, bags, ready-to-wear: here, disciplines come together in a free, instinctive and resolutely contemporary approach.

Designed as a showcase for up-and-coming talent, Brut Icon puts the spotlight on strong signatures with a raw aesthetic - in terms of shapes, materials and intentions - but always embodied. This "brut" - rawness - is a language, a field for experimentation, sometimes radical, always sincere.

This year's selection includes winners and finalists from the Hyères Festival, alongside promising young labels. The jewellery of Tal Maslavi and Lucas Bauer borrows from sculpture, recounting an organic relationship with the body. Bags by Pat Studio and Bombelli reinterpret the codes of utilitarian design in a minimalist, architectural spirit. On the fashion front, the work of Gaëlle Lang Halloo, Chiyang Duan and Carlotta Cahis stands out for its formal freedom and narrative or conceptual approach to clothing.

Brut Icon has established itself as a benchmark for international buyers in search of singular approaches, rare pieces and new voices. A lively, instinctive and committed creative capsule at the heart of the emerging fashion scene.

Chiyang Duan & Tal Maslavi. Credits: WSN

40 years of Jack Gomme — a living legacy

Jack Gomme, a loyal exhibitor at Premiere Classe since its inception in 1989, is celebrating 40 years of design this season. To mark the occasion, the brand is presenting its spring-summer 2026 collection at the show, as well as an exclusive collaboration with designer Marianna Ladreyt on two cult models revisited through upcycling.

This encounter between the functional elegance of Jack Gomme and the subversive universe of Marianna Ladreyt embodies the very spirit of Premiere Classe: to bring together creative generations around a conscious approach, to reinvent icons through materials, and to celebrate transmission as a vector for renewal.

Alongside Jack Gomme, a number of the show's historic names are returning for this year's edition, illustrating a rare loyalty and a strong identity: Alienina, Mariana Mendez, Alt Paris, Zorzetto, Maria La Rosa, Matilda Headpieces, Van Den Abeele Paris, as well as Relax Re-Lux, Mii, Vdevinster, Liberadd and Nicholson and Nicholson.

Jack Gomme. Credits: WSN

New brands to discover

Premiere Classe is now the biggest gathering of accessories designers at Paris Fashion Week. Each season, its teams scour the world's emerging scenes to offer buyers a new vision of accessories. Here are some of the brands to be discovered for the first time this season:

Mayrena Paris, a brand of modular jewellery, is developing a sophisticated, geometric aesthetic for a contemporary, free and assertive feminine.

OPVS explores jewellery as a manifest object, with a conceptual approach in which structure and texture interact in expressive minimalism.

Ariadne offers a refined, architectural design inspired by ancient myths, combining clean lines and exceptional leather.

Kroon 02 imagines jewellery that looks like a modern talisman, on the borderline between the organic and the experimental.

Avsten, a Franco-Swedish label, reconciles utilitarian design and aesthetic vision in bags with a refined style, between city and nature.

Guglielmo Rotta embodies the excellence of Italian footwear, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern styling.

Amorphose redefines the accessory as a fluid extension of the body, with a sculptural approach and shifting lines.

Pampa The Brand offers sunny, inclusive ready-to-wear deeply rooted in the mix of cultures between Paris and Buenos Aires.



Avsten & OPVS. Credits: WSN

Ariadne & Kroon. Credits: WSN

Mayrena & Guglielmo Rotta Credits: WSN

More than a show, Premiere Classe is a destination: a strategic crossroads between creation and market, emergence and legitimacy, storytelling and innovation. See you from 3 to 6 October 2025 at the Jardin des Tuileries. Full list of exhibiting brands and press accreditations.

About the WSN group

For over 35 years, we've been imagining and designing events that inspire, connect and celebrate creativity. We are passionate about what we do. Positioned at the intersection of fashion, design, lifestyle and culture, the WSN Group offers experiences that unite business and emotion. We support brands, retailers, emerging talent and professionals in the creative industries.

In 10 years, we have gone from 2 events to 12 annual events, all very different and unique, created to meet the multiple expectations of the creative industries. We've also successfully launched new formats such as Matter & Shape and DRP. Beyond these 12 events and our role as a connector, we wanted to go even further and offer concrete ongoing solutions: WSN Academy, RUN, partnerships with Ankorstore and Ulule...

The diversity of our entities is therefore a unique strength. In Paris and abroad, throughout the year, every meeting, large and small, is a response to the diverse issues facing our customers and the market.

The evolution of the WSN group