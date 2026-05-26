Première Vision Paris September 2026: new dates, new spaces and new services

Paris - The sourcing trade show Première Vision Paris is bringing forward its schedule for the presentation of the autumn/winter 2027/2028 collections. It will be held from Tuesday, September 1 to Thursday, September 3, 2026, at the Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition centre. This is a change from the usual mid-September dates.

This change is part of the desire of GL events, the owner of the trade show, to support the sector's transformations. This will be achieved through technological innovation, the hybridisation of the fashion and beauty sectors and decision-making support.

Inno-Tech: Première Vision Paris announces an edition dedicated to innovation and tech

Première Vision Paris is strengthening its “Inno-Tech” positioning, which is dedicated to technological innovations applied to fashion and the creative industries. This is in partnership with The Interline, a media and analysis firm specialising in the technological transformations of the fashion industry.

The objective is to evolve these innovations from a “conceptual” stage to “fully operational” solutions. This will be achieved through artificial intelligence, the digitalisation of design processes, new industrial processes and eco-innovation.

Thus, the Smart Creation space, dedicated to technologies applied to fashion, is seeing its selection expanded. Companies mentioned in the press release include Heuritech, which specialises in predictive trend analysis using artificial intelligence; CLO, which focuses on 3D design and virtual prototypes; and Ever Dye, which develops low-energy, bio-sourced dyeing processes.

This positioning also involves a partnership with ANDAM. Thus, Smart Creations will host the winner, Alphalyr, and the finalists of the 2026 Innovation award.

Conferences will further explain the subject by addressing topics related to artificial intelligence applied to design and stock management, or the challenges related to the Digital Product Passport (DPP).

Cosmetic Village: Première Vision Paris opens its offer to the beauty sector

Spread across three halls, the Première Vision Paris offering brings together over 800 exhibitors. They cover the entire fashion value chain in sectors already familiar to visitors: Yarns, Fabrics, Designs, Accessories, Leather, Smart Creation, Manufacturing, Bag & Shoe and Leatherwear.

At a time when Première Vision is now part of a wider ecosystem beyond textiles, the September 2026 edition marks the arrival of a new sector: the Cosmetic Village. It is being developed with Cosmetic Valley, a French competitiveness cluster specialising in the perfumery and cosmetics industry.

Located in Hall 1 in a 150 square metre space, this village brings together around ten French cosmetics brands. The idea is to enrich business opportunities. It remains to be seen whether the trend colours for FW27/28 will remain a cross-sector code, a common tool for all industries, as was the case at the February 2026 edition.

Prospective Space: Première Vision Paris strengthens its role in decision support

The new Prospective Space helps to decipher the creative and technological transformations in fashion. Like a forum, it is designed to showcase material innovations and to help visitors identify emerging trends and solutions.

This is where Alexis Mabille and Victor Clavelly will present a selection of pioneering materials. Mabille has his vision of haute couture incorporating artificial intelligence. Clavelly is developing an approach that combines fashion, technology, speculative storytelling and 3D printing applied to clothing.

It is in this spirit that the new web app, developed with Paris Good Fashion, will be presented on Tuesday, September 1. Going beyond a simple environmental database, this tool aims to help decision-makers weigh up material innovation, industrial feasibility and environmental impact.

It aims to help decision-makers with their sourcing by aggregating various data such as quality, market availability, technological maturity and environmental impact.