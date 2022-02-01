Premium Group moves trade fairs back to Berlin

German trade show organiser Premium Group is bringing its fairs back to Berlin.

In July, the group plans to present a completely new live event concept around the Berlin Radio Tower and the Summer Garden.

“It's a shame that the move to Frankfurt didn't work out,” said Jörg Arntz, managing director of Premium Group, in a statement Monday. “We all tried very hard and gave our best. As an entrepreneur, you always have to remain capable of acting and question decisions that have been made.”

After nearly 20 years in Berlin, the Premium Group decided in the summer of 2020 to make a fresh start in Frankfurt with its Premium, Seek and Fashiontech events. But the plan to establish the events at the new location fell victim to the pandemic, the trade show organizer said.

Now, Premium Group is planning a new event in the German capital from July 7 to 9, which will be a hybrid B2B and D2C experience.

“Traditional trade fair formats are no longer up to date,” said Anita Tillmann, managing partner of the Premium Group.

“We have to reinvent ourselves and look to the future - to a new stage in the life of the fashion industry post-pandemic, which has changed everything.”

Current topics that will be tackled at the shows, Tillmann said, include digitalization, climate change, the pandemic, changing values, new industry cycles and new players, as well as issues around gender equality, diversity, metaverse, gaming and NFTs.