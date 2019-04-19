Project Tokyo launches as gateway to Asia

The first edition of a new trade show connecting Japanese and international buyers took place from 26th-27th of March 2019 at the Tokyo International Forum. Around 270 leading designers and advanced contemporary brands from around the world participated in Project Tokyo, including multiple brands from the US, France and Italy; 62 of them showing their collections in Japan for the first time.

“We made sure to bring buyers from all regions of Japan, not just the big department stores and boutiques based in Tokyo,” commented event director Hayato Ishihara. “We also brought buyers from Europe, US with focus on East Asia, multiple stores from China, Korea and Taiwan as we position Project Tokyo as a gateway to the Asian market”.

As such, an important focus of the show is bringing Japanese and international buyers together. This was achieved through “Matchmaking” events of which the organisers arranged over 660 onsite appointments prior to the show, many of them leading to orders.

“As a completely new fashion label to Japan, we were embraced by the organisers who helped with all the useful and necessary information about the market and the business etiquette. That proved priceless. Project Tokyo also offers a unique matchmaking concept, which can be very useful to start building valuable business relationships. All in all, we are happy with our participation and are looking forward to continuing our business journey in Japan,” confirmed Dominika Budny, designer of Amsterdam-based brand Wardrobe.

Project Tokyo is an expansion of the US trade show Project and will be a bi-annual fashion trade event connecting men’s and women’s advanced contemporary, denim and accessory brands to leading retail buyers in Japan, Asia and around the globe. Building on the success of the first edition, a second edition is planned in the fall and will take place from 25th to 26th September 2019 at Shibuya Hikarie Halls.

Photos: courtesy of Project Tokyo