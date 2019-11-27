Pure London announces new floorplan and 'optimised' website

Pure London has a re-edited floorplan and dedicated stages for trend inspiration and education for its upcoming February 2020 edition, as well as an “optimised” website platform and omni-channel strategy.

Launching for the AW20/21 show which will take place from 9 to 11 February 2020 at Olympia London, the new floorplan will see the sustainability-focused section of the show, Pure Conscious, brought down to the ground floor of the National Hall. It will be joining menswear section Pure Men; athleisure, casual sportswear ranges, nightwear, lingerie, and swimwear section Pure Body; and kidswear section Bubble in the National Hall.

Gloria Sandrucci, event director at Pure London and Pure Origin, said in a statement: “By bringing together the Pure Conscious, Pure Man, Bubble, Pure Body and GenZ sectors we have created a special curated shopping experience and brought a new synergy to the space. Our aim is to create a unique experience for retailers that are expanding their product range following the consumers’ behaviours to make their shop inspiring and offer newness.”

The trade show will also be launching a revamped content stage concept at the upcoming February edition. On the Main Stage in the Grand Hall, visitors will be presented with the “ultimate visual trend hub” featuring catwalk shows and trend presentations. The Future Stage in the National Hall has been renamed the Nomad Stage and will offer a dedicated platform for industry leaders, changemakers and personalities “to discuss the most pertinent and significant global topics in the industry, share their stories, and offer practical business advice.”

Pure London has also unveiled a newly optimised website, designed to “elevate brand presence” and to act as a global fashion resource available round-the-clock. The omni-channel content strategy and new website “aim to unite brands with buyers, sourcing managers and industry professionals while offering year-round inspiration, education, industry insights and trend-led content that mirrors the seasonal on-site experience.”