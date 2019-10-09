Pure London announces new Pure Body sector

British trade show Pure London is launching a new Pure Body sector at its upcoming February 2020 show in a move to “create a wider offering across the active and loungewear sectors.”

The new section will incorporate athleisure, nightwear, swimwear, lingerie, and hosiery and will debut at the trade fair's next show running from 9 - 11 February 2020 at London Olympia. The new section will join over 700 brands offering womenswear, menswear, footwear and accessories, as well as dedicated sectors such as Bubble, the section dedicated to childrenswear, Conscious, the area for sustainable brands, and Origin, the section dedicated to fashion sourcing and manufacturing.

Commenting on the new section in a statement, Gloria Sandrucci, event director at Pure London: “Building on the growth and success of the Athleisure sector, and following feedback from visitors, we are excited to be launching Pure Body in February to encompass and broaden the active, swim, lounge and nightwear sectors and introducing more lingerie and hosiery to give visiting retailers the complete offering.”