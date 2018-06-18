Pure London launches ‘Made in Britain’ bursary

Trade show Pure London is launching a ‘Made in Britain’ subsidies scheme to allow emerging British brands and manufacturers to showcase at its next event for a “nominal fee”.

The bursary will allow eligible new emerging British fashion brands to showcase their collections at Pure London, whilst British manufacturers, fabric suppliers and mills can apply for the funding within the Pure Origin section.

Successful applicants will receive a 6 square metre space including stand build, furniture, lighting and carpet for a nominal fee. All applicants should be based and have production in the UK.

Julie Driscoll, managing director of Pure London, said in a press release: “Pure London is a global exhibition but we have always championed British fashion. We seek to nurture the next generation of home-grown talent.

“This bursary is an initiative to enable designers, brands, suppliers and manufacturers to kick start their careers through reaching an audience of over 10,000 retailers, buyers and sourcing managers at London’s largest festival of fashion.”

The next edition of Pure London and Pure Origin takes place at London Olympic from July 22-24.

Image: courtesy of Pure London