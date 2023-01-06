Pure London publishes report on EU and UK trading

Fashion trade fair Pure London has published a new report providing its exhibitors with insight and advice into trading, showing and selling in the UK post-Brexit.

Ahead of its 2023 event on February 12 to 14, the organisation has partnered with Export Angels to release the report, which has been written by the marketing agency’s co-founder and international trade expert Lesley Batchelor.

Topics covered in the piece include information on changes made to the UK exhibition process since leaving the EU, how and when to complete documentation when sending goods across the border and what to consider during and post show.

For each section, readers can access links providing templates and information to further assist with understanding what is needed and why, a press release noted.

The full report can be viewed and downloaded via a dedicated page on Pure London’s own site.