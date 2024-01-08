Pure London x JATC: The London Festival of Fashion

The inaugural Pure London x JATC combined show, The London Festival of Fashion, will take place on February 11-13, 2024 at the iconic, Olympia London. Together we are stronger: more brands and more buyers.

A trade collective of global fashion designers, brands, buyers, creative minds and industry leading educational seminars, the revolutionary fashion buying event, will offer buyers an increased number of inspirational brands across eight exciting destinations: Woman, POP, Sustainable, Footwear & Accessories, Jewellery, Menswear, Together and Beauty & Lifestyle.

Receiving the stamp of approval from brands around the world, Pure London x JATC will welcome the return of host of retailers’ favourite brands to Pure London destinations such as Sugarhill Brighton, Henriette Steffensen, The Fika Edit, Noella, Numph, CHALK, Religion, Saint Tropez, Soaked In Luxury, b.young and Cara & The Sky. In further testament to the success of the event buyers will also find many brands joining the line-up from July and, in many cases, multiple seasons including GWD, Onjenu, La Fee Maraboutee, Leo & Ugo, King Louie and Another Sunday.

Credits: Pure London and JATC

Always on the quest for newness and innovation Pure London x JATC has also attracted an array of exciting new brands such as Buzz & Luna, Mirayama, Esperance & Co, Audrey Hamilton Apparel, Nudea, WEARITBE, Thomas Sabo, Lefrik and Pig & Hen. A truly international showcase with partnerships that span the globe, buyers will also discover collections from Spain, France, Italy, Turkey, Romania, America, China, India and Australia along side many British stalwarts.

Gloria Sandrucci, Event Director, Pure London says, “The first Pure London x JATC, combined show is a truly landmark event for the fashion buying industry. We are creating the leading fashion trade show experience, attracting more British and International brands with the very best collections and meeting the needs of buyers all under one iconic roof at Olympia London.”

Gloria Sandrucci, Event Director at Pure London Credits: Pure London and JATC

Across the three-day event, the Pure London x JATC stage will host the iconic catwalk show, incredible expert talks, trend forecasts and panel discussions addressing the future of the fashion industry. Highlights of the event’s captivating speaker schedule include Founder and Creative Director Malaika Ewande of creative consulting bureau, Vesuvius presenting exclusive SS24 trend seminars, Journalist Eric Musgrave and JATC Director Juls Dawson will discuss the exciting fusion of Just Around The Corner (JATC) and Pure London and panel discussions on sustainability in the fashion industry.

One of the most attended and visual features for visitors is the Pure London x JATC Catwalk show. Each show will bring to life the trends of the new season with key pieces from exhibitors edited and styled on models. Demonstrating the event’s commitment to fostering emerging talent and supporting the next generation of fashion innovators, Pure London x JATC will continue their partnership with Graduate Fashion Week with former winners showcasing their designs as part of the catwalk show.

Juls Dawson, Creative Director, JATC says, “JATC has always strived to deliver what buyers truly need and I am proud that the first edition of Pure London x JATC will offer the industry over 300 brands across a variety of destinations creating a streamlined and cohesive experience. The launch of Pure London x JATC is an exciting moment for the industry and for everyone on the team.”

Juls Dawson, Creative Director at JATC Credits: Pure London and JATC

